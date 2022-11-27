This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
Firefighters and police officers are trained to deal with dangerous situations. And while nurses face stressful circumstances in the course of their shifts, escalating threats of physical violence and verbal assaults aren’t what most nurses expected when they pulled on scrubs.
Government statistics show that health care workers are five times more likely to experience workplace violence than employees in all other industries. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the rate of injuries from violent attacks against medical professionals grew by 63% from 2011 to 2018, and hospital officials say that aggressive acts against staff increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. National Nurses United estimated that 48% of the roughly 2,500 nurses responding to its survey this year reported a more than twofold increase in violence from a year earlier.
Locally, the killings of two staffers at Methodist Dallas Medical Center have drawn attention to the rise in violence against health care workers. But the issue is widespread. Earlier this year, a patient in Tulsa, Oklahoma, who was angry about persistent pain after a back operation, shot to death the surgeon, another doctor, a receptionist and a visitor. This month, staff at Boston Children’s Hospital received harassing comments and threats of violence via email and social media for the hospital’s policy on caring for transgender minors.
Researchers and medical administrators point to myriad reasons for the violence and threats, ranging from anger from patients and families over medical conditions and care, as well as strife over masks and vaccines during the pandemic. This has only exacerbated an acute shortage of nurses who are leaving the profession at astonishing rates due to threats, stress, staff shortages, burnout and the physical demands of the job. Half of nurses have considered leaving the profession, according to ConnectRN, a staffing agency.
Having a safe and secure workplace is not an unreasonable expectation. Hospitals are assessing their workplace violence-prevention policies, deploying personal panic alarms, instituting de-escalation teams, beefing up security and training staff to protect themselves. The American Hospital Association and Federation of American Hospitals also back federal legislation modeled on a measure to protect airline workers from violence that would increase penalties for attacking a health care worker and fund more training and violence prevention strategies.
The health care industry has to stem the departure of experienced workers, starting with protecting workers who are on the front lines of medical emergencies. Long term, the national hemorrhaging of health care professionals threatens patient care and worker retention in an already short-staffed industry. Most regions of Texas, for example, are experiencing major nursing shortages as workers leave the profession and nursing programs don’t produce enough to make up for the departures and the growth of health needs.
The hollowing out of the health care workforce must stop. Making work safer for them is an imperative.