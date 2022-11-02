Diana Weitzel Nov 2022

Diana Weitzel

I am Diana Weitzel, and I am running for Denton County commissioner, Precinct 2. Fighting hard is what I do. It’s time to make a difference in Denton County, and it’s time for positive change. As your commissioner, fighting to better the lives of our children, expanding health care and upgrading our transportation so that we can keep up with our growing population is exactly what I will do.

As an attorney, every day I work to improve the lives of women and children. Over 100 families have had my assistance in completing their adoptions. Helping children find their forever homes is truly rewarding.

DIANA WEITZEL is seeking election to the Precinct 2 Denton County commissioner seat on the Democratic ticket in the Nov. 8 general election. Her opponent is Republican Kevin Falconer.

