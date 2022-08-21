The pro-choice jubilation that overtook the state of Kansas is beginning to subside, as all victorious celebrations eventually do. What’s less clear is if the revelers fully grasp that they’re still running against howling headwinds.

This is despite the overwhelming support Kansans showed for reproductive rights in the Aug. 2 vote. At about a 60-40 split, voters deep-sixed an amendment that would have opened the door to a conservative Kansas Legislature intent on restricting abortion.

MARY SANCHEZ writes for The Kansas City Star. Her column is distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

Tags

Recommended for you