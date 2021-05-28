The author of the May 19 guest essay titled “Will the city of Denton ever embrace transparency” creates a curious disconnect when she cloaks her disagreement with the Denton City Council and council appointee decisions in a wholly unrelated banner of lack of transparency.
First, the entire essay is devoid of facts to substantiate her claims. Also, the author draws the unfounded conclusion that a lack of discussion prior to votes by public officials or appointees is somehow synonymous with backroom deals.
I cannot speak to the author’s claims regarding events surrounding annexation and development of land and her claim of “personal benefit” by then-Mayor Joseph Carroll more than 100 years ago, but it is here the author introduces her pattern of unsubstantiated accusations. Space does not permit response to all her claims, but I will address four here.
My first example is election of the Charter Review Committee chair in 2017. The author claims decisions were made outside of public meetings in violation of the Texas Open Meetings Act. Specifically, the author claims, with no evidence or facts presented, that the chair of the committee was selected illegally, an allegation that implies every member of the Charter Review Committee has violated the law.
Facts matter. So let’s look at the facts:
At the first Charter Review Committee meeting, the city secretary called for nominations from the floor. Jim Alexander nominated Joe Mulroy for chair. Sheryl English seconded the nomination.
In her essay, however, the author fails to reveal that she was a member of that same Charter Review Committee and, per minutes of the meeting, was present during the election of chair. Her failure to disclose spotlights her personal lack of transparency in the matter.
No other nomination was presented by any member of the committee, including the author. No discussion was initiated by any committee member, including the author. The motion carried unanimously, with the author voting affirmatively.
She had a seat at the table and could have put forth another nominee and/or initiated discussion if she was concerned with transparency at that time. She did neither. Now she wants to claim lack of transparency when, in reality, she held a voice at the table, yet sat silent.
She also claims, with no facts or evidence, that because no discussion was held prior to the recent council vote in which mayor pro tem was selected, council members violated the Texas Open Meeting Act by deliberating outside of the public meeting.
Where is her evidence, her proof? On what facts does she base this accusation? Since when does lack of discussion equate to outside deliberation?
Also, the author claims a lack of transparency in the matter of personal access by, and city funding to, the Chamber of Commerce and “groups like the Community Market.” The HOT funds allocations process is highly transparent through meetings and opportunity for public input. All HOT fund recipients, regardless of funding level, have equal opportunity for access to council and staff. The three issues — transparency, funding and access — are unrelated.
Note that her knowledge of such funding is possible only through the transparent processes of HOT Fund meetings, budget meetings, posted public documents and public hearings. The very data she cites would not be available to her without city policies strongly committed to transparency.
But here, again, there is no lack of transparency; she primarily disagrees with the allocations.
Finally, the author seems to believe that the issuance of building permits by the city’s Development Services department for “college student housing” projects that conform to city code constitutes a lack of transparency when done in the face of neighborhood objections. However, staff cannot issue permits for a project unless it conforms to current zoning and city regulations. Staff’s go-ahead for a project is not a matter of transparency; it is a matter of compliance with city regulations.
That said, most, if not all, of the “college student housing” projects described by the author include additional entitlements, such as rezoning and or specific use permits that require public hearings and City Council approval. One such project was located a half-mile from the home of the author and her spouse, Randy Hunt.
The zoning at the time allowed a multi-family project by right. The developer, however, wanted a configuration outside that, which was allowed, so different zoning was required. Mr. Hunt and the neighborhood requested that the City Council deny the zoning request.
All council members sided with the neighborhood and voted to deny the request. However, it was noted at the meeting that our denial did not preclude the developer from building the project by right. And that is exactly what is happening.
Here again, the author waves the lack-of-transparency flag instead of simply stating her disagreement. In addition, she ignores the right of the developer to build within existing zoning.
In full transparency, I must note that Mr. Hunt filed an ethics complaint against me regarding this same project; however, the Board of Ethics subcommittee determined the complaint was baseless, and it was dismissed.
One is entitled to his or her opinion but not to his or her facts. The author fails to provide context and facts to substantiate her accusations in any of her examples. Further, her failure to disclose her membership and participation in the Charter Review Committee negates her premise. Anyone alleging a lack of transparency should not be guilty of same.