It is well-documented that the left wants to shut down fossil fuels:
“Nobody’s going to build another coal-fired power plant in America. No one’s going to build another oil-fired plant in America.” — Joe Biden
“If somebody wants to build a coal power plant, they can. It’s just that it will bankrupt them …” — Barack Obama
“We’re going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business.” — Hillary Clinton
When President Biden took office, he enlisted several federal agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Labor to bring the fossil fuel industry to its knees, along with any company that refuses to obey the far-left climate agenda.
Whether it was cap-and-trade (remember that?) or the Green New Deal, progressive Democrats have been trying to find ways to pick winners and losers in the market to advance their environmental agenda for years. They are not shy about it.
However, a quieter war on coal has been taking place in the private sector, and it’s being led by companies known as environmental, social and governance (ESG) corporations. ESG companies prioritize social goals over the maximizing of profits. Those “social goals” are determined by the personal values of the people sitting in the boardroom — not the shareholders looking to make a sound investment.
ESG companies are spreading through the economy like a virus. In 2019, the Business Roundtable, an association of America’s top CEOs, announced that nearly all its members signed a statement promising they will no longer run their companies with the primary goal of serving shareholders.
Instead, they will lead the company in ways they believe will improve society at large and benefit “all stakeholders,” including “customers, employees, suppliers, communities and shareholders.” Importantly, what constitutes improving society would be left to the discretion of the executives.
For many executives, their pet issue is climate change, and Larry Fink, CEO of the asset management giant BlackRock, is one of them. His company has an investment policy to reach net-zero carbon emissions. He called for government partnerships with the private sector in order to achieve a “green” agenda. But here’s the thing — BlackRock directly manages roughly $10 trillion of the world’s assets, including the state pension funds of Texas. Its sole purpose is to maximize returns for investors (at least that is what the company promised clients when it took their money).
Rather than maximizing the return for Texas retirees and other clients, BlackRock executives want to pursue climate causes on the dime of their investors. This is unethical and possibly illegal.
Renowned free-market economist Milton Friedman believed the primary social responsibility of a company is to increase its profits and maximize its return to shareholders. He argued that if an executive makes corporate decisions to advance their own causes, it happens on the dime of the employees, customers and shareholders. This is happening today at BlackRock.
If individuals want to spend their personal wealth on social causes, that’s one thing. But for a company to make political statements with other people’s money, without their consent, that is clearly unethical.
Fortunately, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is actively taking measures to protect the principles that have grown our state’s economy. He recently joined 18 other state leaders to challenge Fink’s company’s reliance on ESG investment criteria rather than shareholder profits in managing state pension funds.
When the left tries to pick and choose winners in the marketplace, everyone loses. A corporatist alliance between the private sector and government is perhaps the only thing we should be putting out of business. We need to keep ESG investing down and out of our state.