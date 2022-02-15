We’ve always known that united, there is nothing America cannot face. We’ve stood together through wars, depressions, scandals and constitutional crises. We’ve emerged stronger because we’ve stayed united.
The unity that once strengthened and guided us as a nation is today imperiled.
The winds of hatred, fear, confusion and division buffet our national house. Our disagreements over issues and politics have often become so bitter that they have divided families, even during the holidays. It seems sometimes that we are seceding from each other.
What is the answer? How shall we heal our divisions?
As Americans, we must begin by embracing our country’s founding ideals and principles. Nothing matters more than this. Only when Americans are able to recognize, understand and cherish the vision and ideals that first made us a nation can we be united in our determination to preserve them.
Only 24% of Americans can name the three branches of our government. Only 33% can name even one. It is alarming that so many citizens — including our young people — know so little about our nation’s beginning and the documents upon which it was founded.
Our Declaration of Independence sets forth the American proposition of freedom, rooted in the undying American dream of dignity, equality, opportunity and justice. Our Constitution created, and has preserved, the greatest form of self-government known to humankind. Our Bill of Rights has forever sanctified individual worth and respect under the law.
These founding documents and the truths they preserve — not just for their time but for all time — should be self-evident to every American, regardless of party or ideology.
John Adams urged us to “teach our children the principles of freedom.” Thomas Jefferson warned that we could not remain both ignorant and free. If we forget America’s past, we will have no future worthy of our ancestors’ sacrifice.
Ignorance is fertile ground for fear, prejudice and hate. Our civic illiteracy is directly contributing to our political and social divisions. Name-calling, labeling and slandering our fellow citizens who do not share our views is no substitute for informed, civil and thoughtful debate of the issues on which we disagree.
Every state should require that high school students have a minimal proficiency in American history and government. No student should be awarded a college degree in any state who has not taken and passed courses in history and government.
With so much at stake, we must debate and decide America’s future course. As we always have. But let that be a debate over principles and ideas, not personalities and pettiness. Let’s lower our tone and elevate our discourse. Let’s stop shouting at each other so our words can be heard, not just our voices.
At the very precipice of civil war, Abraham Lincoln appealed to “the better angels of our nature.” He spent his time and energy saving the country, not criticizing the South. Lincoln anchored his vision for a more just and perfect union in the self-evident truths of the Declaration of Independence.
Despite their frequent and often fiery disagreements, our founders ultimately united on what mattered most. They gave us a country. Not a perfect one, but a great one. They embraced a patriotic unity. We need that now.
When we learn our history correctly and fully — when we understand and cherish our founding documents and the values and virtues they seek to preserve and advance — then perhaps we will conclude that, as Americans, there must always be more that unites us than divides us.
Realizing this won’t end debate or disagreement, nor should it. But it will enhance our national conversation.