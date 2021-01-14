An open letter to Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Michael Burgess and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton:
I was raised in the Army by an actual decorated hero who left his family behind twice to fight in wars in defense of democracy. I am struck by the contrast between his service and that of several of my elected officials. I am also struck by the contrast between his service and the assault on our democracy that some are actually mistakenly claiming to have been in defense of this country. They are already distorting the truth of the insurrection. I heard someone describe the attack as a “military operation.” It was no military operation. It was a circus meant to defame a sacred building and interrupt the essence of our democratic processes, our vote.
It was an insurrection led by some of the most dangerous terrorist groups in our country. They peddle hate and lies, and while they have indoctrinated many who now believe they are part of a righteous cause, I don’t see much righteousness in those pulling the strings. We must not cover up the events of and leading up to 1/6/21. We need to examine ourselves and determine what led a mob of violent extremists to overrun our capital. Reportedly among those involved in the attack were people who had previously sworn to defend our country. How do people who so obviously began on a completely different path become radicalized so that they are willing to attack that same country? We must confront those root causes.
I am particularly frustrated at the role of our elected officials in this radicalization. They know better than to endorse racist extremists who play to economic and social disparities, stoking hate and division. I say endorse because to fail to call them out has become an endorsement. As more information has come out, including videos of the president and at least two of my elected officials encouraging the mob to march down to Congress and fight to subvert the counting of our votes, their responsibility in this carnage is becoming more evident. In addition to their inciting violence on that day, I am reflecting on the permissions granted to conspiracy theories that have fueled the animosity, not only of the rioters but have also fomented hate and confusion across a large swath of the population. It must stop.
All of our legislators who have either stayed silent or even actively endorsed the conspiracy theories that are jeopardizing this country need to come out and apologize for their failure to uphold the truth. To fail to do so is an abdication of their responsibility. Those who have actively encouraged the current universe of alternative facts additionally must resign.
A widespread repudiation of the delusional slate of conspiracies by those who have perpetuated them while holding public office is an essential act in restoring some of the damage they have done and helping this country heal.