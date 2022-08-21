Looking across the North Central Texas College campus, I see a sight that is so familiar and that I look forward to every year. Parents bring their kids, ready to leave them for perhaps the first time, and are filled with as much excitement as perhaps concern. I see cars arrive full of everything parents have thought their kids might need. This is an exciting moment, but I know many parents have a list of concerns as they say their goodbyes.
At or near the top of that list is likely drinking and all its potential consequences. And parents are right to worry. Among Texas college students surveyed last year, 73% reported ever using alcohol — 65% in the past year and 51% in the past month. For underage students, 62% reported ever using alcohol — 53% in the past year and 38% in the past month.
The consequences of drinking can be both immediate and long-lasting, with car crashes and deaths being some of the most severe. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism estimates more than 1,500 college students die each year from alcohol-related accidents and injuries, including motor vehicle crashes.
Even still, 12% of Texas college students report driving after drinking at least once in a month and 19% indicated they had ridden in a car with a driver who was high or drunk in the same time period.
Poor academic performance can be a telling indicator of problematic alcohol use, and can create setbacks difficult for many students to overcome. A full quarter of all students experience academic problems as a result of drinking. And binge drinking (five-plus drinks for men and four-plus drinks for women) leads to even more severe challenges: Students who engage in binge drinking are five times more likely to miss class and six times more likely to perform badly on an exam or assignment.
New students are the most vulnerable as they enter new social settings and environments. The first semester — and especially the first six weeks — of campus life are when students are likely to take the greatest risks, including drinking. As a result, this window of time is the most critical for awareness, prevention and intervention. Reaching students as soon as possible is important: According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, from the time they enter college until they reach the legal drinking age of 21, the number of college students with an alcohol use disorder nearly doubles.
As educators and administrators, we are on the front lines of helping students navigate the presence of alcohol use on campus and how to make the best decisions possible. We must make sure protective measures are in place — and that they’re being enforced. According to the Texas College Survey of Substance Use, nearly 40% of students did not know if their school had any policies concerning student alcohol use, and more than half did not know if their school had a drug and alcohol abuse prevention program. We must increase awareness of all resources available to students, as well as take active steps to enforce policies intended to protect students.
Our campus is proud to offer a unique and effective strategy that directly engages students and empowers them with agency to make the best possible decisions in any situation. Hosted in partnership with Texans for Safe and Drug-Free Youth with support from the Texas Department of Transportation, the Screening and Brief Intervention (SBI) program addresses college drinking with preventive rather than reactionary tactics. Backed by research and evidence, SBI has been studied and proven as a highly effective approach for stopping or preventing unhealthy behaviors such as binge drinking, as well as reducing the quantity and frequency of tobacco, marijuana and other substance use.
As we look ahead to the coming school year, we must plan for active engagement with our students. We’re committed to doing everything possible to reduce the life-threatening risks of underage and dangerous drinking by college youth. Through programs like SBI and conscientious involvement with students, we can make sure they are empowered with information, skills and support toward realizing their dreams.
ROXANNE DELRIO is the dean of students at North Central Texas College.