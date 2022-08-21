Looking across the North Central Texas College campus, I see a sight that is so familiar and that I look forward to every year. Parents bring their kids, ready to leave them for perhaps the first time, and are filled with as much excitement as perhaps concern. I see cars arrive full of everything parents have thought their kids might need. This is an exciting moment, but I know many parents have a list of concerns as they say their goodbyes.

At or near the top of that list is likely drinking and all its potential consequences. And parents are right to worry. Among Texas college students surveyed last year, 73% reported ever using alcohol — 65% in the past year and 51% in the past month. For underage students, 62% reported ever using alcohol — 53% in the past year and 38% in the past month.

ROXANNE DELRIO is the dean of students at North Central Texas College.

Recommended for you