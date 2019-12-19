The period right before Christmas is often called “the most wonderful time of the year,” a time for magic, faith and wishes that come true. In Denton County, it also is a time to pursue high school football championships — and with two Denton ISD teams in the title hunt over the next two nights, a chance for a special kind of magic, indeed.
When Ryan High School takes the field tonight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington against Alvin Shadow Creek, it will be the culmination of a magical season that has seen the Raiders go undefeated. It also will be the front end of a two-day district doubleheader, with Guyer High School on Saturday night taking the same field at roughly the same time in its quest for a state championship, as well.
Denton ISD is the only district this year to have two of its teams competing for a Texas state championship — and as impressive as that feat is, what’s even more remarkable is the fact this is the second time this decade Denton ISD has achieved such success. In 2010, Ryan and Guyer also landed in the state championship game — and again, Denton ISD was the only district that year to have two teams competing for state supremacy.
In fact, Denton ISD is the only district since 1962 to have two teams compete for a state championship in the same year — and with this weekend, we will have done it twice.
With Denton ISD schools bookending the decade with such remarkable seasons, it would be forgivable to take for granted the success the district has achieved, to operate under the illusion that such talent and achievement are common. That would be a mistaken perception.
As well, it would be folly to assume that because our district’s gridiron greatness occurs in this period of wonder, its achievement is owed to magic or luck. Again, that could not be further from the truth. Hard work, exceptional talent and unending dedication — from the district leadership down to the athletic directors, coaches, teachers, players, parents and boosters — is what landed Denton ISD in this enviable position.
And through the remarkable accomplishments, on the field and off, the community has rallied in support — this newspaper’s editorial board included. And what a ride it has been!
Nine years ago, when Ryan and Guyer found themselves on this same stage, the storybook ending we had hoped for didn’t quite pan out. Tonight, Ryan (15-0) will face a formidable foe in the Class 5A Division I title game against similarly undefeated Alvin Shadow Creek. Saturday night, Guyer (14-1) will go up against Austin Westlake (14-1) in the 6A Division II title game.
We wish both teams the very best in representing Denton ISD and its remarkable, unmatched success and hope this year’s journey finds both teams hoisting trophies at the end of the next two nights.
This is after all the season in which wishes come true.