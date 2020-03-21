Sunshine Week has come and gone, but if the past week has shown us anything, it’s that when it comes to open government and access to public information, the sun should never set — particularly on matters of health and safety.
A week ago, Denton County had zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 but was facing an uncertain future as schools closed, employees began telecommuting and the last rolls of toilet paper rolled off retailer shelves. In just seven days’ time, the county has tallied up 19 confirmed cases, seen a rash of business closures and layoffs, and witnessed numerous emergency and disaster declarations.
Never has it been more important for open communications with elected and government officials and the release of frank, detailed and timely information.
With new positive cases being confirmed daily now, critical information must be provided to assist the public in making knowledgeable decisions impacting their personal health and that of their loved ones. The privacy of those sickened certainly needs to be protected, but such concerns need to be balanced against the vulnerability extended to the public when need-to-know information is withheld or purposely made vague.
For example, it has been impossible to determine the number of coronavirus test kits that have been distributed in Denton County. County public health officials have been loath to cite a number, and any inquiries made to additional government sources are met with vague responses.
If public health officials don’t know the number, they should — how else can one gauge the pervasiveness of this virus without knowing the sample size? If officials do know the number but are remaining mum, then politics — not a pandemic — is the priority.
As well, Saturday’s confirmation of four positive cases at the Denton State Supported Living Center followed numerous inquiries by this newspaper as to the veracity of reports we had received of at least one positive case at the facility — the state’s largest supported living center, with over 400 residents and almost 1,500 employees.
Asked almost 24 hours prior to the public confirmation of the cases, a spokesperson for the Texas Health & Human Services Commission told the newspaper: “HHSC is working to protect the health and safety of all our residents and employees. In the event an individual contracts COVID-19, we cannot discuss personal medical information.” Shortly after the public announcement on Saturday, a handful of DSSLC employees raised concerns about not receiving ample notice of the positive cases.
Everyone can agree we are currently navigating uncharted waters — the Denton Record-Chronicle included, with all of our news, sports and sales teams now working remotely. That only makes the need for timely and accurate information all the more pressing.
This is particularly the case in the age of social media, where the vacuum created by an absence of reliable, relevant information too often is filled with assumptions and rumor-mongering.
By the nature of the news alone, these are chaotic times — made only more stressful by the fear of not knowing what we don’t know. Our city and county leaders have a duty to help quell the chaos by providing critical information that empowers the public in taking appropriate steps to ensure their safety.