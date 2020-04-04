Two weeks ago, following a series of disaster declarations from Denton County and the city of Denton, the number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus stood at 19, with seven of those in Denton and four at the Denton State Supported Living Center.
Just 14 days later, the count, according to Saturday’s update from Denton County Public Health, is 288 confirmed cases in the county, 31 in the city — and 75 at the DSSLC. In addition, six of those who have contracted the virus in Denton County have died.
This is what a pandemic looks like close up.
This is why we now are living under stay-at-home orders, for both the county and the state, and why our normally vibrant college town is atypically barren and our children are stuck at home, with no end in sight to a spring break that began March 9.
It’s because the number of confirmed cases keep going up — not the best indication of a flattening curve — that we likely will see the stay-at-home orders further extended and why additional measures now are being taken, such as the removal of nets on tennis courts and crowd limits at our favorite stores.
Because, you see, our community fabric is only as strong as the weakest stitch. While so many of us may be faithfully adhering to the stay-at-home orders and practicing social distancing, washing hands and covering coughs, it takes only a few COVID cop-outs to spread the risk to us all.
And while misery may love company, the bleak truth is that without each of us remaining in isolation and eliminating any nonessential outings, not only will the dreariness of the past couple of weeks been largely for naught — but the period of time of continuing damage will only grow longer.
This is why now, more than ever, we all need to be on the same page and adhere religiously to the county and state stay-at-home guidelines. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended a series of tips on social distancing:
If you need to shop for food or medicine at the grocery store or pharmacy, stay at least 6 feet away from others. (Use mail-order for medications, if possible, or consider a grocery delivery service.)
Avoid large and small gatherings in private places and public spaces, such a friend’s house, parks, restaurants, shops or any other place. This advice applies to people of any age, including teens and younger adults.
Work from home when possible.
There’s no sense yet what the next two weeks will bring, only that we’re still on the upslope, with some researchers recently suggesting that Denton could be a hidden coronavirus hot spot prone for a disproportionately high number of confirmed cases. The only proven way to flatten the curve so far has been isolation and social distancing.
A number of resources are available to the community to assist in this unprecedented period of forced solitude, including the Engage Denton application, the Denton County Public Health coronavirus page and the Texas Department of State Health Services’ coronavirus snapshot.
But most importantly, what is needed is the personal commitment of every one of us to do our part in keeping the rest of our community safe. This means maintaining our distance, covering our mouths and faces when interacting with others and limiting any nonessential activities.
And this means staying home.