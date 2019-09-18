Our community has never been in greater need. A quick look at the numbers compiled by the United Way of Denton County provides all the credence you need:
A third of all Denton County students are considered economically disadvantaged, with over 47,000 county adults living in impoverished conditions.
Of the more than 41,000 veterans who live in Denton County, 9,000 suffer from PTSD.
Over 1,000 people will experience homelessness in the county this year.
One in five county residents will be impacted by a mental health crisis this year.
It would be easy to get lost in the numbers, trying to fully digest their significance and calculate a solution — but it’s important to keep in mind that behind these statistics are the faces of our friends, our family members, our co-workers and neighbors.
Number crunching alone then cannot reveal the path forward. Crises of the human condition demand a sincerely human response.
Such is the hope of Thursday’s 10th annual North Texas Giving Day, which aims to bring awareness and support for local nonprofits while providing community members a chance to contribute toward some of our most pressing needs. Organized once again by the Communities Foundation of Texas, the physical manifestation of North Texas Giving Day will take place from 5-8 p.m. on the Denton County Courthouse on the Square lawn — with dozens of information tables, interactive games and family activities.
Also joining in the festivities this year is Flower Mound, which will be having its first Giving Day Fair on Thursday at Parker Square from 5-7:30 p.m. with live entertainment and food from local restaurants.
But North Texas Giving Day is also largely an online event, where over 18 hours Thursday you can go to the website www.northtexasgivingday.org and schedule a gift to the local nonprofit of your choice — such as Serve Denton, Denton County Veterans Coalition, the Denton Community Band and, yes, the United Way.
Last year, North Texas Giving Day raised more than $48 million through more than 157,000 gifts benefiting 2,700 local nonprofits. Over the 10-year history of North Texas Giving Day — the largest communitywide giving event in the nation — more than $240 million has been generated.
At a time of such need, we can only hope that this year’s efforts are as successful if not more so. Be part of our community’s human response. Contribute at www.northtexasgivingday.org.