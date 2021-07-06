The grande dame of the Texas Senate has announced her retirement — and the accolades are flowing in from across the region, with elected leaders both past and current speaking to the lasting legacy of Jane Nelson.
To their chorus of praise, we add our own well-deserved kudos — albeit followed by a cautionary verse on how far-reaching Nelson’s absence will resonate in regard to Denton County’s pecking order on the state political stage.
On Monday, the Flower Mound Republican announced 28 years after she first arrived in Austin as a freshman legislator that her current term would be her last, that she would not run for reelection in 2022. She will be exiting the Legislature as the longest serving of the current batch of senators.
Her list of accomplishments over almost three decades of service is impressive by any standard, both on a regional scale, epitomized in the establishment of the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership at Texas Woman’s University, and across the state, in her longstanding chairmanship of the Senate Finance Committee.
A former teacher, she championed numerous education initiatives such as the return of physical education in public schools and increased pay for full-time teachers and librarians. She also has been a strong advocate for increased access to mental health care, foster care reform and the protection of victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.
Closer to home, she was instrumental in getting the Denton County Transportation Authority rolling, spearheaded many efforts to address homelessness and extended protections afforded to child abuse victims through Children’s Advocacy Centers.
Her incomparable work ethic has earned respect from both sides of the political aisle, as she has been short on the virtue-signaling and divisive rhetoric that has defined a number of her peers and long on enacted legislation that has both cemented her lasting imprint and provided the conservative bona fides that kept her in office.
And it is exactly that legacy as a nose-to-the-grindstone public servant — and unrivaled state leadership — that Denton County residents are going to miss most once Nelson hangs it up in Austin. You simply cannot replace in one election the decades of know-how and proven performance that will walk out the door.
That’s why it is imperative that the state and local political parties do their due diligence in drafting likeminded servants to run for Nelson’s seat next year. A blowhard of the prevailing political winds — you know the kind who typically hogs today’s soundbites and social streams — is not going to cut it. Only a similar devotion to principles over pandering and results over rhetoric would be appropriate in Nelson’s vacancy.
In the meantime, Nelson still has lots of work left until her term is done, with at least two special sessions looming this year. We know she will continue to work relentlessly in delivering for her constituents — and we wish her the best as she begins the long walk toward returning home.
As Denton County Commissioner Dianne Edmondson alluded to in today’s front-page article, those walking shoes will not be easily filled.