Hello, 2021. Good riddance, 2020.
With the dawning of a new year, the Denton Record-Chronicle has prepared its annual look-ahead to the big stories we expect to cover this year, found on today’s front page and Page 2A. This package of 2021 primers follows a week of 2020 look-backs in which we recounted the biggest stories by subject matter from the past year — many of which we continue to report on in the new year.
In the same spirit of looking back as we prepare to move forward, we also have compiled our most important editorials from 2020.
These are the staff-produced editorials, presented in no particular order, that tackled the stickiest local issues or pursuits and best exemplified our mission to call out injustices or grievances with neither fear nor favor:
March 15, “Sunshine Week shines light on freedom of information to public”: This editorial was produced on the first Sunday of Sunshine Week, just as the coronavirus pandemic was impacting us most directly in Denton County. Little did we realize at the time, but the issues explored of transparency and government responsiveness would be even more critical as the pandemic’s toll worsened.
From the editorial: “How are our government’s resources being applied toward protecting not just our health but our financial security? Have enough coronavirus test kits been ordered and delivered in Denton County? What discussions have taken place between elected leaders and others before declarations of emergency were issued?”
March 8, “Voter turnout may have improved more if fewer turned away”: This editorial came after the March 3 primary elections in which 134,437 voters cast ballots in Denton County, outpacing the response just four years prior in which 129,430 cast ballots. But could the response have been better, the editorial asked? With so many voters turned away after showing up at the wrong polling location, what might turnout have looked like had Denton County had voting centers like they do in Dallas or Tarrant counties? It’s an issue we will revisit in 2021, with state Rep. Michelle Beckley, D-Carrollton, filing a bill that would alter state law to allow such centers — in which voters can cast a ballot at any precinct location regardless of where they are registered — in our county.
From the editorial: “What’s most perplexing about Tuesday’s experience is that it differed so completely from that enjoyed by those who voted during the two-week-long early voting period that ended Feb. 28. Then, voters had the luxury of going to any of 42 locations and casting a ballot regardless of their precinct or party affiliation.
“Why would such convenience be possible over a two-week period but be denied over a 12-hour period? The answer, of course, lies in the contrived antiquity of Denton County’s elections process — an experience far different than that of our neighbors in Dallas, Tarrant and Collin counties.”
Dec. 11, “What say you, Congressman Burgess?”: This editorial was produced after our congressman, Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, had not responded to a month’s worth of interview requests following the hotly contested presidential election. This newspaper has historically enjoyed an open and courteous dialogue with our congressman, which made his silence all the more unsettling. With the election continuing to be resisted, largely encouraged by baseless accusations of fraud and cheating, Burgess again will be in the spotlight this coming week as Congress is asked to certify the Electoral College results that named Joe Biden the president-elect. We have faith our congressman will respond in a timely manner to any related questions posed by this newspaper or his constituents.
From the editorial: “It is understandable that the congressman is a busy man — with unfinished work left in Congress on a stimulus plan and pandemic response — but those who voted for him, along with those who didn’t but whom he still serves, are owed answers.”
June 10, “Secrecy casts shadow over statue removal”: This editorial came the Sunday following the removal of the Confederate soldier memorial that had darkened the downtown Square for decades. While we welcomed the statue’s removal, we questioned the shadow under which the statue came down.
From the editorial: “So how did the commissioners’ mindset move so far in just six months’ time? How was [County Judge Andy] Eads so confident of the decision to remove the statue that he declared it in his opening remarks at Tuesday’s meeting, before any discussion on the matter? We don’t know because the county is not saying.”