“We are a nation of laws, not of men.”
— U.S. President John Adams
From its very genesis, this nation has instilled a respect for the law, a governance coded and preserved in our most revered documents, primarily the U.S. Constitution, and protected from the whims and follies of human nature.
This respect manifested in the first amendments made to the Constitution — the Bill of Rights — where citizens were protected from government infringement on the freedom of speech, the right to bear arms, protection from unreasonable searches and seizures, and due process.
In other words, we were founded on the principle that if the law allows it, you can do it; if prohibited by law, you cannot. This principle applies to citizens of our nation, residents of our state and the governments over each.
This would include the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.
Over the past four months, two DCSO deputies have been involved in separate incidents where, during the course of responding to reports of criminal activity, they shot and killed two men — the first shooting in June in the Lantana area, the second on Sept. 16 in Sanger. In both cases, we have learned certain elements, such as when and where the incidents took place, the names of the men killed and the agencies involved in the subsequent investigations.
But in both cases, one element has not been revealed to the public or media — the names of the deputies involved.
The refusal by law enforcement agencies to disclose the names of officers involved in shooting incidents is not without precedent, according to one of the state’s preeminent experts on the Texas Public Information Act. “That comes up all the time because the officer’s name would be on the front sheet of the offense report normally,” Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas attorney Bill Aleshire said this past week. “I’ve seen police [agencies] just defy the law and withhold an officer’s name — and there is no legal excuse for doing it.”
But providing the names of officers involved in such incidents in a timely manner also is not without precedent, most notably in the September 2018 fatal shooting in which former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger killed Botham Jean after allegedly mistaking his apartment for hers.
It should be noted, as well, that the Texas Public Information Act is not ambiguous on what law enforcement may exempt from public disclosure and what it should release. Section 552.108(c) of the act provides that basic information “about an arrested person, an arrest, or a crime” may not be withheld, including the location of the crime and the names of the arresting and investigating officers.
In the Lantana shooting, the Denton Record-Chronicle filed a public records request for the police reports and other documents connected with the shooting, including the top sheet of the report that typically contains the names of the officers involved. An opinion from the Attorney General’s Office allowed some of the information to be withheld while an investigation was conducted, but now that the investigation is complete, the name of the deputy involved still is not being disclosed.
Asked this past week for the deputy’s name, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office again declined to release the name, saying a grand jury had found the deputy didn’t do anything criminally wrong. It should be noted that the PIA does not provide an exemption for releasing the name if a grand jury finds no wrongdoing.
The Record-Chronicle on Sept. 19 filed a public records request for police reports and other documents connected with the Sanger shooting. By state law, the sheriff’s office is required to provide the information “promptly” for inspection, duplication or both — with the Public Information Act defining “promptly” to mean “as soon as possible under the circumstances, that is, within a reasonable time, without delay.”
If the sheriff’s office cannot produce the information sought within 10 business days of the request being filed, then the PIA requires the office to “certify that fact in writing to the requestor and set a date and hour within a reasonable time when the information will be available for inspection or duplication.” As well, if the sheriff’s office believes the information being sought is exempt from public disclosure, then it has 10 business days to ask for an attorney general’s decision allowing it to withhold the records.
Unfortunately, this is not the first time the sheriff’s office has been on the wrong side of precedent involving the Public Information Act. In 1996, the Record-Chronicle was forced to sue the sheriff’s office for access to the daily reports that inform our reading — a suit the newspaper won.
In testimony from that suit, it was noted that “open government laws are designed to ensure that public business is done in the public. You need to know what is going on in your neighborhood, your city, your county and beyond.”
In a nation of laws, the law should be applied universally and consistently — and blindly, as Lady Justice demonstrates — leaving no one above the law. Particularly anyone elected and paid to enforce the law.