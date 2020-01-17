HUGS go to ... the Denton County Transportation Authority for its ongoing support of community events, with this month’s traffic-reducing, parking-lot-easing, community-building free rides to the Denton Black Film Festival next week from Wednesday through Sunday.
HUGS go to ... Lee Tomboulian, a former Denton resident and pianist, who penned a poem condemning Billy Joel for writing “Piano Man.” Something tells us Tomboulian has had his fill of requests for the song. (Who knew “Piano Man” is the “Free Bird” of piano performances?)
SHRUGS go to ... the confusing southbound portion of Loop 288 at Interstate 35E. Motorists who need to continue onto Lillian Miller Parkway under the overpass have a hard time figuring out if they have to be in the right lane or if they can merge leftward from the right turn lane. Much honking happens, and construction continues to confuse drivers.
HUGS go to ... Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson for his tenure. The Dallas Morning News’ Jan. 5 story about the Dallas-Fort Worth area’s longest-serving school superintendents included a chart that lists Wilson tied with two others for fifth place, with seven years under his belt at the top of Denton ISD. Curiously, seven years may not seem like a lot as far as longevity at a workplace — but it’s nothing to sniff at. The News reports that the average tenure for a Texas superintendent is four years.
HUGS go to ... Guyer High School junior Brynn Brown for breaking the 2-mile meet record at the Texas A&M High School Classic on Jan. 11. Brown clocked a 10:08.11 to win gold, a time that was nearly one minute faster than the second-place finisher.
HUGS go to ... Denton ISD for its students’ impressive performance on the most recent Advanced Placement exams. Between the four main high schools, the district produced 137 AP Scholars. AP Scholars must have averaged at least a 3 on at least three AP exams.
HUGS go to ... the Denton County Sheriff’s Office deputy who this past week gave a meal from Sonic to a homeless man on the Square. We couldn’t tell if he had made a trip to the fast-food joint especially to feed the man or if he was set to dig into the meal himself and decided someone else needed it more. The uniformed deputy motioned the man to his car to give the food to him — and we salute the deputy’s selflessness and compassion.