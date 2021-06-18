HUGS go to … the Denton Noon Kiwanis Club, which made what must’ve been a hard decision to skip the pyrotechnics again this July Fourth in the waning days of the pandemic. The club’s traditional fireworks show lights up the skies above Apogee Stadium so crowds can celebrate the holiday — and, perhaps more important, to pass the bucket and drum up donations for the Denton Kiwanis Club Children’s Clinic. The nonprofit isn’t a physical clinic but a referral service that provides low-cost or no-cost medical and dental care for kids in need.
SHRUGS go to … those who continue to reject getting a COVID-19 vaccination on grounds tied to politics or conspiratorial concoctions and not supported by science or medical experts. Following weeks in which Denton County Public Health had led campaigns resulting in the vaccinations of hundreds of thousands, DCPH this past week reported just 196 first-dose recipients. That would be an expected result if the county had vaccinated 80-90% of the eligible population, but we are at just 58.4% vaccinated — far short of the number needed to achieve herd immunity. What’s ironic is that were we to have reached the numbers sufficient to achieve herd immunity, perhaps we would not have to cancel out of prudence events such as fireworks displays — decisions whose most vocal critics also happen to be the most hesitant to get vaccinated.
HUGS go to … all those involved in the official groundbreaking for Ralph Hall Lake, the newest manmade reservoir that is expected to provide up to 54 million gallons of water per day for Denton and Collin counties by 2026. Ralph Hall Lake is needed since North Texas’ population is expected to increase nearly fivefold in the next 50 years. This has been a project long in the making, and with work beginning soon, we all can breathe, and drink, a little easier knowing preparations are being made for our future needs.
HUGS go to … Sanger High School senior Zach Shepard for being named to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A all-state third team. Shepard batted .356 and drove in 11 runs while stealing 17 bases. His on-base plus slugging percentage was .803.
HUGS go to … Denton resident Beth Porter Varma, who helped establish the Summer Water Project in Denton. The group’s goal is to keep Denton residents cool in summer temperatures by stocking various coolers placed around the city with ice and bottled water. Water is being donated by residents and groups throughout Denton County, including Denton County Emergency Services and the Denton Community Food Center. Donations also are being accepted to cover ice and cooler maintenance. Hats off to a cool solution for a seasonal need.