HUGS go to … the Mobility Committee and the Denton City Council for their work to improve pedestrian safety and connectivity, particularly when it involves creating more bicycle lanes. Officials and residents can argue about how to best do both, but we all recognize that it’s time to update a bicycle plan that hasn’t been touched since 2012. As the city’s population grows, and with it the need for walkers, bicyclists and others to move from one point to another for work, school and pleasure in the most high-traffic areas of Denton, including around the universities and downtown, connectivity becomes an even more critical component to improving quality of life here. We salute the efforts of those who volunteer their time on this issue and look forward to their findings.
HUGS go to … the family of Caleb Couch and the Braswell community. Couch, the son of Braswell assistant football coach Brandon Couch, died on Tuesday after a sprint car racing crash last weekend.
HUGS go to … the Landeros family, who are opening two restaurants in Denton this summer. The first, Wild Cactus, is in partnership with the owners of the former Mulberry Street Cantina and will bring Mexican small bites to the space in August. The family is also opening a standalone location of Pepitas Vegan Taqueria next to Viet Bites on Hickory Street on July 23. Thank you for bringing new concepts to downtown and for continuing to invest in the Denton community.
SHRUGS go to … the current political environment at the Legislature that has one party largely in Austin and the other largely in Washington, D.C. The issues at hand regarding efforts to “reform” voting laws in this state are far too complex and nuanced to debate in this short space, but be that as it may, if the minority party found the only viable option available to it was to flee the state, then both the legislation and the process stand indicted. Compromise and true bipartisanship are sadly relics of the past, but if there is any hope of salvaging the people’s government, then cooler heads are going to have to prevail — not to find a middle ground, per se, involving voter infringement but rather to find a common cause involving selfless service.
HUGS go to … the IBTT (I’m Better Than That) Blazers track team, a group of young athletes from the Denton area who will compete in the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation regional meet this weekend in Weatherford. The group is run by Felecia and Sparty Jordan as well as a group of volunteer coaches. More than 200 local athletes run with the group every summer. Good luck to the athletes who will compete in the event.
