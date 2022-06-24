HUGS go to … Chris Rangel, who was recently named the principal of the Windle School for Young Children in Denton, for being the 2022 Texas PTA’s Elementary Principal of the Year. Before she was named the principal at Windle, she served 11 years as the principal at Stephens Elementary School in Shady Shores, also a Denton ISD school. She was among 300 nominees for the award. Texas PTA recognizes educators whose work embodies the association’s mission. The award recognizes principals who improve students’ learning environments (that’s a little educator jargon that means everything from the classroom to the lunchroom and playground) and directly involves students’ parents and families in their school life.
SHRUGS go to … those area elected leaders who continue to ignore calls from the media for comment — or even worse, deflect such calls to unelected staff or spokespeople. Any person elected to their position owes it to the public — you know, the very folks responsible for bestowing the honor of public service — to be accessible and responsive, particularly on issues that impact their livelihoods. (The media exist to represent those interests so that every voter, taxpayer and resident do not have to all pester these politicians.) Ignoring those calls for comment, or passing the buck to someone not similarly answerable to the voters, is a violation of the trust voters extended when they cast their ballot for you and an egregious abdication of responsibility.
HUGS go to … Guyer High School student Alex Luna, who earned a gold seal at the 2022 Visual Art Scholastic Event with his three-dimensional robot-like sculptures. The Texas Art Education Association presents the annual art competition, and Denton ISD was well represented this year. Luna’s figures are a deft blend of machine and human.
HUGS go to … Frank Perez, the new principal of Immaculate Conception Catholic School. Perez, who has been an administrator at Denton High School for four years, starts his newest gig as the Catholic school principal on July 1. He’s a graduate of the University of Dallas and earned his master’s degree in educational administration from the University of North Texas.
HUGS go to … U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who was one of the key architects and supporters of the recent bipartisan gun legislation that appears headed to President Joe Biden’s desk for enactment. Cornyn, who has long carried an “A” rating from the National Rifle Association, was moved by principle above party in endorsing the legislation in the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting. Sensible gun control is not only constitutional but humane and caring. We applaud Sen. Cornyn for rising above the political paralysis that continues to plague most who take their cues from the political fringes (Cornyn was booed mercilessly when speaking at the recent gathering of the state Republican Party) and taking a stand instead for the preservation and future of our country.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas, which announced Friday that it will honor Abner Haynes and Leon King. The pair became the first Black players in Texas major college football in 1956 when they joined North Texas’ freshman team. They moved up to the varsity squad a year later. Jerry LeVias didn’t become the first Black player in the Southwest Conference until 1965 when he joined the team at Southern Methodist University. UNT will honor Haynes and King this fall by opening Unity Plaza adjacent to the UNT Athletic Center and the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility. The venue will feature both men’s names along with plaques honoring their vast accomplishments. Congratulations are in order for UNT and those who made honoring the accomplishments of Haynes and King possible.