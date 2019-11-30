HUGS go to ... The Village Church of Denton and others involved in the annual Thanksgiving Community Banquet, which for 33 years now has provided a free Thanksgiving meal to more than 2,000 members of our community. The annual banquet at Calhoun Middle School is by no means the only holiday effort to provide for those in need, but its longevity and scale perfectly demonstrate the compassion and dedication that characterize our community. Between now and the end of the year, numerous campaigns will be advertised to provide for those who otherwise might not realize the spirit of the holidays. We are thankful for each and every one of them and encourage more in the community to contribute.
HUGS go to ... the crew over at DTV, which won six programming awards at the Texas Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors’ annual programming ceremony. The team’s work competed against teams from cities such as Austin and San Antonio during this annual event to recognize excellence. DTV’s video production won two second-place awards and four third-place awards, for a range of short programs that covered topics such as recycling, the fire department, the Original Denton District and more. You can catch them on the city’s livestream or its YouTube channel, youtube.com/user/CityofDenton.
HUGS go to ... the creative folks who have been painting the windows on downtown businesses for the holidays. The seasonal scenes give downtown an extra, lively energy.
SHRUGS go to ... useless holiday emails that glut our inboxes. The well-wishes are nice, but the extra work isn’t.
HUGS go to ... the Guyer football team for erasing a 27-point deficit and rallying to beat Cedar Hill 50-41 in the Class 6A Division II Region I area round this past Saturday. The Wildcats trailed 41-14 late in the third quarter before scoring 36 unanswered points fueled by three onside kicks. As a result, Guyer advanced to the region semifinal for the first time since 2015. The Wildcats play Arlington at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.
HUGS go to ... the brave souls who ventured out into the early hours for Black Friday bargains, the kickoff to the end-of-the-year sales that lift many retailers out of the red and into the black for the year. Our warmest embraces, though, are reserved for the true-blue locals venturing out today to support the mom-and-pop shops that make Denton unique as part of Small Business Saturday.