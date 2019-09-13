HUGS go to ... the city’s outgoing historic preservation officer, Roman McAllen, who is leaving Denton at the end of September to serve in a similar post for the city of Houston. In between running for statewide office (he was a Democratic candidate for the Texas Railroad Commission in 2018 and hosting a series of charming videos championing Denton’s historic buildings, McAllen helped draft an update to the city’s 35-year-old historic preservation plan.
HUGS go to ... the family and friends mourning the loss of Bill Giese, who died Sept. 5 at the age of 94. Giese is being remembered for his integrity and lifelong contributions to our community, largely as en educator. But Giese also was a frequent contributor to this Opinion page, through his often thoughtful and measured letters to the editor. His last letter to the editor was published on July 6 and offered a gentle but heartfelt plea for us to remember what it means to be human, what it means to be American: “The golden rule of the Bible is ‘do unto others as you would have them do unto you.’ The preamble of our Constitution says we are to ‘promote general welfare.’ None of the above has exclusions. Building fences to exclude people seems to violate these basic American and human concepts.” We will miss you, Bill.
SHRUGS go to ... those tricky flagpoles, which despite the best efforts and cajoling stand tall in their defiance. On Sept. 11, Patriots Day, flags across our nation and community were lowered to half-staff — everywhere that is, except for the Corinth campus of North Central Texas College. As it turns out, according to a tweet issued Sept. 11 by NCTC, the flagpole just refused to cooperate in lowering the flag: “Despite our diligence in observing Patriot’s Day across six campuses, we are having issues with lowering the US flag on the newly installed Verizon communication flag pole tower at our Corinth Campus. Please bear with us as we work to further lower it.” We’ve all been there — and salute NCTC’s tenacity.
HUGS go to ... Argyle head coach Todd Rodgers for being named Class 4A Coach of the Week by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. Rodgers and the Eagles beat defending 4A Division I champion Waco La Vega last week on the road, improving to 2-0.
HUGS go to ... the classic car, motorcycle and truck owners who will share their pride and joy with all of Denton from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the downtown Denton Square.
SHRUGS (but we’ll still probably buy one) go to ... the new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, which were unveiled this week in Apple’s annual hardware shindig. The phones, as usual, include some of the most impressive internal components such as the fastest microchip in a phone and improved battery life. But what has everyone talking is the jarring three-lens camera, which we can’t help but view as a gimmick, the cheese-stuffed crust of the smartphone world — an add-on that contributes little aesthetically and is an unnecessary departure from the product’s original design.
HUGS go to ... Denton Community Theatre as it kicks off its 50th year of plays and musicals. The company will celebrate all year with free programs, and the 2019-2020 season starts with the classic play, Steel Magnolias.
SHRUGS go to ... the ever-changing walk/don’t walk signal sounds on the downtown Square. The pedestrian signals have cycled through a number of sounds, and now a robotic voice announces “the walk sign is on.” We do appreciate how this clarity helps pedestrians who are blind or who have impaired vision — and are hopeful this clarity brings consistency.