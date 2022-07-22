HUGS go to … Texas House District 64 Rep. Lynn Stucky for visiting the Champions Rotary Club, which he is a member of, to give the membership a review of how state government works. Politicians sometimes skip the smaller meetings in the rural reaches of their district, so it’s nice to see Stucky still making the time to visit with his constituents — and the folks he serves with in civic organizations.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas’ College of Health and Public Service Department of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology, which received a $300,000 grant from the Hearing Industry Research Consortium to study how social relations, psychological health, stress and other factors influence whether adults continue to use hearing aids after their purchase. Forty participants ages 50-85 will participate in three testing sessions at the UNT Speech and Hearing Center for the study.
HUGS go to … former Denton Record-Chronicle sportswriter Terry L. Britt, who was recently named the coordinator of the new Media and Communications Research Laboratory at the University of Texas at Tyler. In the newly opened laboratory, students and faculty will conduct different types of media and communications research studies. The lab includes equipment for studies in media psychophysiology and neuroscience. “It’s a relatively young field of research for media and mass communication but offers so much potential in exploring how our minds and bodies react to and process the media content we consume every day, from news to music to movies and television programming,” Britt said.
I will NEVER give up my firearms. I will NEVER surrender my AR-15. If Democrats want to push an insane gun-grab, they can COME AND TAKE IT! pic.twitter.com/Yw6QVFqLg6
SHRUGS go to … U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, for his irresponsible and quite ridiculous tweet Sunday in which he offered a videotaped warning to the Biden administration and the nation’s Democrats: “If you’re thinking about taking our ARs, you can start here in Texas. On behalf of all the law-abiding gun owners in the state of Texas, I just wanna say, ‘Come and take it.’” Jackson, whose district currently covers the Panhandle and various counties north and west of Denton County but after January will include Krum and northern and southeastern Denton, of course issued his video message while holding two AR-15s. An allusion to the famous Texas Revolution battle cry and flag, Jackson’s remarks are not just paint-by-numbers pandering (anything to divert attention from his ongoing ethics investigation) but also not the call to arms we needed to hear on the same day the state House released its investigative report on the Uvalde mass shooting, in which the gunman started his rampage similarly armed with two AR-15s. As a final note, if you’re going to be a proponent of gun rights, you also should be a model of gun safety. It’s foolish for anyone to be holding two AR-15s at the same time — they’re not handguns — but by all means, make sure they’re pointed safely from others or yourself and not aimed, even for a split second, at say, your foot.
Additional SHRUGS (a rare two-fer) go to … Jackson and U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, for toeing the line with the rest of the state’s House Republicans and voting against two pieces of legislation made urgent by the Supreme Court’s recent Dodd v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling — codifying the right to same-sex marriage into federal law and protecting the right to contraception. Protecting these rights was made necessary when Justice Clarence Thomas issued a concurring opinion to the Dodd decision that suggested the high court should revisit all cases built on similar legal footing — including cases that guarantee the right to contraception, same-sex consensual sexual relations and same-sex marriage. Preserving these rights has the overwhelming support of a majority of Americans, so why would Jackson, Burgess and most Texas House Republicans oppose doing so? That’s the question everyone needs to be asking as November’s elections draw near.
