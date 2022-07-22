DRC_Editorial

HUGS go to … Texas House District 64 Rep. Lynn Stucky for visiting the Champions Rotary Club, which he is a member of, to give the membership a review of how state government works. Politicians sometimes skip the smaller meetings in the rural reaches of their district, so it’s nice to see Stucky still making the time to visit with his constituents — and the folks he serves with in civic organizations.

HUGS go to … the University of North Texas’ College of Health and Public Service Department of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology, which received a $300,000 grant from the Hearing Industry Research Consortium to study how social relations, psychological health, stress and other factors influence whether adults continue to use hearing aids after their purchase. Forty participants ages 50-85 will participate in three testing sessions at the UNT Speech and Hearing Center for the study.

Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions to this editorial from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.

