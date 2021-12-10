HUGS go to … all the speakers who came out and made their voices heard regarding redistricting during Tuesday’s Denton City Council meeting. The often-heated meeting ran late into the evening as the council considered competing proposals for drawing the boundaries of the city’s voting districts. The council is scheduled to vote for a final redistricting plan at its next meeting on Tuesday. The public comment period to provide input has passed, but residents still will be able to comment on the proposals at Tuesday’s meeting.
HUGS go to … Joey Leichty, a Denton resident and DJ who pulled a truly Denton concert together — aptly called Dentonpalooza. The whole show was packed with Denton-centric talent and personality. And then Leichty got a 4:42-minute video from actor-director Peter Weller (best known for playing the leading role in RoboCop). In the video, Weller recalls his late friend and former Denton Record-Chronicle photographer Jim Mahoney and a roster of musicians connected to Weller’s alma mater, the University of North Texas. Watch it here: bit.ly/3oHKM5c.
SHRUGS go to … U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Florida, who among all of the guests and mourners shown Friday at the funeral services at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., for U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kansas, was about the only one not wearing a mask. Not only did Cruz fall short in well representing our state, but his lack of empathy and concern for those also in attendance was a direct affront to the legacy of the late Sen. Dole, who championed selfless compassion in the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act and protection of Social Security, on top of the sacrifices made in protection of our country.
HUGS go to … the Argyle Eagle Marching Band for winning its eighth state title in the University Interscholastic League marching band contest. Argyle High School took the top title for the Class 4A competition. Once the band earned its eighth title, it became the winningest band in state UIL contest history, regardless of classification.
HUGS go to … Ginnings Elementary School art teacher Rhiannon Laxalt, who is among the winners of the Texas Cultural Trust’s 2021-22 First Year Teacher Grant awards. The grants help ease the costs associated with completing the first year of public school service. Winners can apply their grants toward professional development, classroom enrichment, school supplies, field trips and additional resources to enhance the quality of arts education. Recipients of this $1,500, one-time award are entering their first year of teaching at a Title 1 campus, with priority given to teachers serving rural and low arts-access areas.
HUGS go to … Rhett Robinson, who continued to rack up honors in her longtime volleyball career in the Denton area this week. The former Krum High School standout has spent the past four seasons playing for UNT and was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s All-Southwest Region Team on Wednesday. Robinson averaged 5.28 kills per set this season, a total that ranked second nationally. Here’s a tip of the hat to Robinson for the latest honor in a career full of them.