HUGS go to … the players, coaches, parents and fans of the Argyle High School baseball team, which reached its fifth state championship game over the past eight years. The trip didn’t quite end as we all had hoped, with Argyle falling to Sinton, the top-ranked Class 4A team in the state. Argyle went 35-4-1 on the season and was undefeated in the playoffs (10-0) before dropping the title game. Congratulations go out for another memorable season and for representing our community so well.
HUGS go to … the newly sworn-in members of the Denton ISD school board, who will be tasked with working together to chart the district’s path forward amid a number of difficult challenges, including post-COVID-19 learning loss and securing our schools from outside harm. We look forward to the open, candid debate sure to follow any changing of the guard and welcome the inclusion of dissenting voices in the conversation, since it is through such conflict that good compromise and effective policy often is realized.
HUGS go to … the four University of North Texas athletes who represented the school recently at the Black Student-Athlete Summit in Houston. Alika Crawford (track), Saylor Hawkins (swim and dive), Ta’Shoyn Johnson (football) and Tylor Perry (men’s basketball) participated in the event that focused on the mental health of Black student-athletes. Sessions at the event aimed to give athletes and administrators the tools necessary to understand and prioritize mental health of student-athletes, as well as an understanding of the unique challenges minority students face. Congratulations to the four UNT athletes who participated.
SHRUGS go to … the city of Denton, for its decision to select North Lakes Park as the site for this year’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration despite a bevy of unresolved conflicts and unanswered questions. The City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday to allow the Denton Noon Kiwanis Club to use the park for its big fundraiser/celebration — with only council member Brian Beck voting no — despite concerns shared by the other council members and others over traffic impacts to the surrounding neighborhoods, parking accommodations and the toll on the neighboring animal shelter. Vague reassurances were offered that the city would come up with a plan to address the concerns — but we expect our elected leaders to present concrete plans for mitigating such issues before a vote is taken. Instead, neighbors, shelter staff and would-be attendees are left just three weeks to fret over what happens now.
HUGS go to … the university students named to boards of regents by Gov. Greg Abbott. Texas Woman’s University sophomore Lily Wilson has been appointed student representative to the TWU System Board of Regents. Wilson, from Rockwall, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in political science and plans to attend law school after graduation. Wilson is also on the TWU softball team. In her first season in 2022, she started 29 games and batted .303. Andy McDowall, a University of North Texas computer science and engineering major and political science minor, has been appointed to serve as the UNT System’s student regent. All terms will expire May 31, 2023.
HUGS go to … the North Central Texas Small Business Development Center for being named the 2022 Small Business Development Center of the year by the U.S. Small Business Administration and the SBDC North Texas Regional Office. The center is hosted by North Central Texas College. The award is given regionally and supported by the SBA Dallas/Fort Worth District office to acknowledge and recognize those centers who serve as advocates for advancing opportunities for entrepreneurial development. In just the first eight months of their fiscal year so far, the staff of the North Central Texas SBDC has exceeded its goal on fundraising by 221% and the goal on jobs created by 232%. The local center helped start 48 new businesses and helped create more than 230 full and part-time jobs in its service area.
