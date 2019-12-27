SHRUGS go to ... the ongoing problems with public access to Denton police reports. City officials announced a systems change nearly two months ago and disabled online access. A public monitor in the Denton Police Department lobby for jail records remains offline, as is web access to the same records. Incident reports have been considered a public record since a 1975 appeals court decision in Houston Chronicle Publishing v. City of Houston. Public information officers answer questions, but the department is no longer producing those daily incident reports for public access. Less public access means the public is less informed — an unacceptable situation that must be rectified soon.
HUGS go to ... the Guyer and Ryan football teams for finishing second in the state in Class 6A Division II and Class 5A Division I, respectively. The Wildcats ended the year 14-2 overall, and the Raiders finished 15-1. The two teams are the only schools from the same school district to play for state titles in the same year since 1962. They have now done it twice this decade (2010 and 2019).
HUGS go to ... Denton drivers on Christmas day; the police department reported there were no DWI arrests on Dec. 25, something we can all be thankful for.
HUGS go to ... the University of North Texas athletic department, which announced earlier this week that it raised nearly $4.6 million in contributions for the 2018-19 year. UNT picked up its third gift of at least $1 million in the past two years in the past 12 months. That gift helped fund construction of the Lovelace and McNatt Families Practice Facility, UNT’s new $16 million indoor venue with a full-length football field that opened this fall. A hat-tip goes to those who contributed to help advance the UNT athletic program.
HUGS go to ... the young Rozell brothers of Sanger, Reveau, 13, and Calvin, who along with their cousins have taken on a “Bigger or Better” challenging by trading up from a simple rubber band to a 10-foot lighted Christmas tree. The hope, the brothers and their family say, is to keep the challenge going indefinitely, with similar challenges ultimately producing a house or a car. “I just want to see where this goes,” Reveau says. “I’ve heard a bunch of stories where one guy ended up with a house and it took him about three years to do it. But I don’t think there’s really an end goal until all of us are satisfied.” Thanks to a giving community receptive to such ingenuity — including Carolyn Corporon, the current community member of the Denton Record-Chronicle‘s Editorial Board who traded the boys the tree — we may well be witnessing the next generation of community entrepreneurs.