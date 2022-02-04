HUGS go to … the United Way of Denton County, which on Wednesday was honored with an Award of Excellence from Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas as their Community Investment Partner of the Year for 2021. The Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas Award of Excellence honors “outstanding achievements of partner organizations that have impacted the lives of those served throughout the [organization’s] 14-county region footprint.” In 2019, the United Way launched the collaborative Denton County Workforce Success Leadership Team with a focus on “building programs and resources to help residents gain the skills needed to secure employment at a level that matches the cost of living in Denton County.” Congratulations to two organizations that do so much for our community!
HUGS go to … the teachers of the year at campuses in Denton ISD, such as Nina Chantanapumma, who teaches digital art and animation at the LaGrone Academy. Hugs, in fact, go to all educators who have remained dedicated to their craft even as the pandemic has kept adding roadblocks to learning. And, speaking of roadblocks ...
HUGS go to ... Denton ISD, as well as our local higher education institutions, for making the call to cancel Thursday and Friday classes ahead of time so families could prepare.
HUGS go to … Texas Woman’s University faculty and staff driving the university’s online master’s education programs. U.S. News & World Report ranked TWU’s online master’s programs as among the best in the country. The outlet takes a number of things into account as it ranks programs: students’ access to instructors, graduation rates and instructor credentials. U.S. News also considers the career development and financial support programs offered to students. The university offers online instruction in teaching, post-bachelor’s initial teacher certification, and teaching, leadership and collaboration.
HUGS go to … the #runfordylan foundation, which commemorates the Guyer High School student and cross country runner Dylan Dorrell, who died from an undiagnosed heart condition after a workout with his fellow Wildcat runners on Aug. 13, 2020. The foundation donated its first automated external defibrillator to Denton’s South Lake Park, where the teen was found unresponsive after a morning workout. The donation was made on Feb. 2, which would have been Dorrell’s 19th birthday.
Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions to this editorial from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.