HUGS go to … all area residents taking the ultimate step to serve our community by filing to run in the May municipal and school elections. The filing period for the May 7 elections opened this past Wednesday and runs through Feb. 18. Among the elections listed on the ballot for Denton voters will be the mayor’s race and two at-large seats on the City Council, along with Places 3, 4 and 5 on the Denton ISD Board of Trustees. Interested in running yourself? Candidate filing information can be found at bit.ly/3FRtfge and dentonisd.org/elections.
HUGS go to … University of North Texas alumnus Lawrence Jones, a Fox News contributor, who has another feature-length special coming up on the most-watched cable news channel. Lawrence Jones Cross Country airs 9 p.m. Jan. 29 on the network. At 29, Jones is the youngest Black solo host of a cable news program. In a 2020 interview, Jones said he planned to go to law school but found a good fit in media.
SHRUGS go to … officials with the city of Denton and Denton County, for the timing of the decision to clean out a homeless encampment in the vicinity of the Monsignor King Outreach Center just as temperatures dropped to the lowest levels of the season so far. City officials have said they schedule encampment cleanups based on several factors, including health concerns related to excessive trash and debris and serious public safety concerns. Perhaps, as well, the city and county teams responsible for monitoring these encampments should take into account the extended weather forecast, ensuring they are not forcing individuals to find shelter just as the elements are making that search all the more urgent. Even if space can be freed up in area shelters to accommodate the additional tenants, taxing the system with such an immediate and critical mission is simply unnecessary and cruel.
SHRUGS go to … whoever was responsible for making the anonymous threat that led to the disruption of classes Wednesday at five Denton ISD schools. The resulting lockdowns and “soft lockouts” saw police doing extensive searches of the schools, with helicopters swirling overhead and anxious parents, students and teachers breathlessly waiting for news that all was clear. Aside from the untold financial costs involved, the cost on our shared psyche — when nerves already are frayed from a yearslong pandemic and decadeslong spree of violence in our nation’s schools — was inexcusable.
HUGS go to … University of North Texas guard Amber Dixon, who scored the 1,000th point of her college career on Thursday night during the Mean Green’s loss to Charlotte. Dixon came to UNT as a graduate transfer this season and entered the game with 999 points. She reached the milestone on a layup in the second quarter. Congratulations are in order for the senior who has played a key role for the Mean Green this year.