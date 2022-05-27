HUGS go to … all the graduates of area high schools, whose walks across the stage this weekend close a chapter of hard work that began in most cases 13 years ago. But as was surely noted in many of the commencement speeches, high school graduation is not an end but rather a beginning, as all of these students now will be entering a busy job market, joining the armed forces or pursuing higher education. We wish all of you the very best in your pursuits and look forward to documenting your continued successes.
HUGS also go to … the parents and teachers of our community’s younger children, particularly those in elementary schools, who have had to endure the raw emotions, confusion and absolute frustration of yet another school shooting, this one much closer to home. Over what should have been one of the most relaxed, fun-filled weeks as the school year came to a close, we instead were brought to our knees by the coverage and images out of Uvalde — the pictures of 19 children who in so many ways resembled our own. As we begin the much-needed summer break, we pray for comfort and compassion for those hit hardest by this tragedy and, come fall, fortitude in protecting our most precious children from any further harm.
And absolutely, SHRUGS go to … the fact that here we are, once again, trying to make sense of a senseless school shooting. The life stories and circumstances may be unique, but none of the resulting questions are. We have suffered this moment too many times — we must muster the resolve in this particular moment to declare “No more!” No matter what it takes, we urge our elected leaders, law enforcement and school officials to work together to build an impenetrable hedge of protection around our children. Political ideologies be damned — we cannot allow this scourge of armed assault on our schools to continue.
HUGS go to … the student athletes and coaches at Argyle High School still competing. There are only a select few high school baseball and softball teams still in the playoffs as the end of May approaches. Two of them are from Argyle. The school’s softball team will face Iowa Park in Game 3 of the Class 4A Regional I final on Saturday afternoon. The school’s baseball team advanced to the regional final with a win over Canyon this week and will play for a spot in the state tournament next week. Congratulations are in order for the coaches and players from Argyle.
