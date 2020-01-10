HUGS go to ... Denton County commissioners, who this week voted to allow an agreement to go forward that will result in 16 streetlights going up on Hickory Creek Road along a dangerous stretch of the road. Last year, two brothers died in a single crash when their SUV ended up in Hickory Creek. Under the agreement, Oncor Electric Delivery Company will install the streetlights, adding to safety improvements city and county officials have made.
HUGS go to ... city leaders for remembering the late Millie Giles, the artist who designed the 9/11 Memorial Bell Tower in front of the Denton Firefighters’ Museum, during the Denton City Council meeting this week. The commemoration included a sounding of the bell and a moment of silence.
SHRUGS go to ... the people who vandalized the Eureka 2 Playground in South Lakes Park in Denton last weekend. This playground is rightfully a source of community pride, having been assembled by many of us and our neighbors. The cost of cleanup following the vandalism, which included spray-painted graffiti of obscene words and artwork, was $2,200, according to city officials. There are a lot of other places to spray paint that cause less of a headache to clean up — and a whole lot less heartbreak.
HUGS go to ... Herbert Holl, who retired at the end of December from his longtime post as the executive director of UNT on the Square. Holl coordinated and supervised more visual arts, performances and community interaction at the space — which is now under the direction of the university’s hospitality program — than we can count. Holl has been an indispensable player in the local nonprofit and collegiate cultural scenes in Denton for decades. We wish him well and as much time with his grandchildren as he can pack into his days.
HUGS go to ... the Ramey family, who are planning to renovate the long-vacant, long-incomplete mansion along Interstate 35 in Sanger and turn it into a wedding and events venue, Bella Mansions LLC. Parents Lina and Kenneth Ramey have purchased the 27,000-square-foot mansion and its surrounding nine acres, and daughter Isabel Ramey will oversee the venue. For decades, interstate travelers have sped past the oversize landmark, wondering as to its back story and eventual fate. Thanks to the vision of the Rameys, we will need to wonder no more.
HUGS go to ... the Monsignor King Outreach Center, which has finished its preparations and will open seven nights per week as an emergency shelter beginning Monday.
HUGS go to ... Argyle junior Sydney Standifer, who will miss the rest of the Lady Eagles’ season with a torn ACL. Standifer was out all of last season with a torn ACL in the opposite knee but had completed rehab to return to the floor. The Clemson commit was averaging 12 points per game before suffering the injury in a game on Nov. 22. Standifer had surgery to repair her ACL on Dec. 24. Argyle has won five straight state championships. Standifer was the MVP of the 2017-2018 Class 4A state championship game as a freshman.