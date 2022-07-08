HUGS go to … Texas Woman’s University’s Eta Nu Chapter of the Phi Alpha Theta History Honor Society, which recently published the 15th annual edition of the student history journal Ibid. The journal, a collaborative effort between honor society students and history faculty, features eight student essays exploring global conflict, race relations in the American South and West, and culture. The journal is the winner of a 2021 Gerald Nash History Journal Prize.
SHRUGS go to … the pranksters responsible for editing the Google listing for the Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum to instead read as the “Denton Confederate Heroes Square Museum.” This shouldn’t have to be said, but the museum and courthouse grounds are home to far more than a controversial Confederate monument. The Courthouse on the Square lawn is the focal spot of a city and county — a meeting grounds, a concert and festival space, a spot for picnics, strolls and selfies. The lawn also holds the gravesite of John B. Denton, who was slain in a Native American battle after he and other pioneers “took” two Keechi Indian villages. “Denton’s wound was mortal. The men retreated. … A group later returned to recover Denton’s body. Learning that the villages contained over a thousand men, [Brig. Gen. Edward H.] Tarrant called the retreat. The men crossed into what would be Denton County and buried Denton’s body beside a creek,” according to Denton County’s archive.
HUGS go to … former Ryan High School quarterback Spencer Sanders, who is entering his redshirt senior season at Oklahoma State, is poised to leave his mark as perhaps the university’s finest signal caller and was named to the Preseason All-Big 12. Sanders is eight wins from tying Mason Rudolph’s program record of 32 career victories and ranks fifth all-time in career passing yards, 2,349 yards off Brandon Weeden’s second-best total of 9,260. He also is one of two players in the Cowboys’ history with at least 5,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards.
HUGS go to … the four members of the University of North Texas women’s golf team who were named this week to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar list. Senior Audrey Tan, juniors Marija Jucmane and Emilie Ricaud and sophomore Shreya Pal were all on the list that includes players who have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5 and participated in more than half their team’s tournaments this past season. Congratulations to coach Michael Akers and his team.
HUGS also go to … the UNT athletics department, which was honored recently when its business office received the Innovation Team Award from the College Athletic Business Management Association. The award is given to a school that promotes innovative business practices that lead to process improvements, cost-saving efficiencies and revenue-producing ideas. Department CFO Matt Witty and his staff have helped put UNT’s athletic department on solid ground over the past several years. Congratulations are in order.