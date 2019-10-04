HUGS go to ... the hundreds of Denton residents who’ve signed up for the city’s new yard waste service. Customers who are embracing the change subscribe to either cart or paper bag service for their leaves and grass clippings for a small monthly fee.
But SHRUGS also go to ... customers who aren’t composting and putting the yard waste in their trash bin instead. By doing so, they are bypassing the city’s program to compost the waste, save money over the long run and help the landfill last longer.
HUGS go to ... Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree, who this week called in sounding real rough to take some questions ahead of our deadline. He was sick and out of the office but still gave us a call. Now, we had been making calls and sending texts for about a week before he called back, but we still appreciate when our elected officials address the public’s questions.
HUGS go to ... the Denton ISD staffers who got into the midst of Tuesday’s brawl at Braswell High School and risked their own safety to mitigate harm to students. In particular, a hug to the one teacher confirmed to have received a bloody nose.
HUGS go to ... the Denton Parks Foundation for organizing the first Splish Splash Doggie Bash at the Civic Center Pool. In addition to the wholesome fun for 97 dogs and their 139 human companions, the foundation was able to donate $2,500 in net proceeds to the North Lakes Park, thanks to the help of a passel of dedicated volunteers and community-minded sponsors.
HUGS go to ... the University of North Texas soccer team, which has long been a source of pride for the school and reached a significant milestone recently when it pushed its NCAA record unbeaten streak in home conference games past 50. UNT hasn’t lost a home conference match since 2008 and has now gone 52 conference matches without a loss on its home field. The Mean Green also have an overall unbeaten streak of 25 matches going on their home field. It’s a remarkable accomplishment for coach John Hedlund, his current players and those who contributed to the streak before they graduated. UNT is the defending Conference USA regular season and conference tournament champion and is off to a 3-0 start in league play this year. The Mean Green are 8-3 overall.
HUGS go to … the family and friends of Daniel Maynard, a 21-year-old from Argyle who died Monday in a single-vehicle car crash. Maynard, who attended Argyle High School and North Central Texas College, was described by his friends as a caring and selfless person whose smile lit up the room.
SHRUGS go to … the month of September. As the Denton Record-Chronicle’s own Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe reported, September was the region’s hottest and driest on record. Luckily, there’s some cooler weather on the way so we can finally dive into spooky season headfirst.