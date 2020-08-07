HUGS go to ... the staff at the Denton Community Food Center and those who continue to donate during these difficult times. Denton County nonprofits such as the food center have seen a significant increase in residents seeking assistance over the past two weeks and are bracing for that need to continue to spike. “With federal unemployment assistance going away, the moratorium on evictions going away, people are probably going to lose their housing and [the question of] are we going to have schools open and can parents go back to work,” volunteer board chairman Tom Newell said. “All of those factors are going to collide during August and September.” For information on how to donate to the food center, go to www.dentoncfc.org.
HUGS go to ... the Denton Rotary Club, which on July 30 had a “virtual groundbreaking” of the Nook, which will be an outdoor performance area at Emily Fowler Central Library in Quakertown Park. The Denton Rotary Club is celebrating 100 years of “Service Above Self,” the principal motto of Rotary International, with this community project, in collaboration with the city, Denton Parks & Recreation, the Emily Fowler Library Foundation and numerous community supporters. “I am excited about The Nook that all people can use for any event,” Frances Punch, Parks, Recreation and Beautification Board chair, said in a news release announcing the groundbreaking. “Especially all the music festivals that we are hoping to return to Denton. I commend the Rotary Club for their service projects because you’re doing good in the world, and that is something that is needed.” We couldn’t agree more.
HUGS go to ... Braswell High School volleyball coach Corey Jenkins for implementing the initiative “Racism: It Stops With Me.” The program aims to eliminate racism and stereotypes through a series of lessons. The initiative originated in Australia in 2012.
HUGS go to ... the Ginnings Elementary School PTA for providing all school supplies for the incoming students. Parents can rest easy knowing they won’t have this extra expense. Jaguar Pride at its best! (Submitted by reader Kelli Whisenhunt)
HUGS go to ... Jennifer Bekker, director of the Denton Public Library, and her amazing team. They have kept the books, materials and information flowing to the community throughout these trying times. (Submitted by reader and former community member of the Denton Record-Chronicle Editorial Board Jean Greenlaw)
HUGS go to ... Denton Toyota. I had maintenance done on my car, and two days later when I went to the garage, I found a puddle of oil under the car. I called to see if I could bring it in. Marty immediately said she was sending a technician out to clean my garage floor; he would also bring my car in and back to me when it was fixed. One half-hour later, Jeremy was at the door, and everything was done as promised. Everyone makes mistakes, but it is rare to find acceptance of responsibility and a fix made with such thoroughness and alacrity! (Also submitted by Jean Greenlaw)
And last, but not least, HUGS go out to ... the fantastic class of interns from the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University who this week wrapped up their summer semester internships at the Record-Chronicle. In these unprecedented times of unique challenges and great flexibility, these eight students helped ensure consistent and impactful coverage of a community in desperate need of timely information. A tip of our hats and lasting gratitude go out to Emilia Capuchino, Brooke Colombo, Amber Gaudet, Ryan Gossett, Anastasia Logan, Jasmine Robinson, Rebekah Schulte and Fiona Scoggin.