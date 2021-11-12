HUGS go to … our veterans and their families in Denton County and beyond. Whether you served on the front lines abroad or held down the fort at home, your sacrifices have helped keep us safe. Thank you.
Government propaganda…for your 5 year old! https://t.co/lKUlomnpq1— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 6, 2021
SHRUGS go to … our junior U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who this past week had the birdbrained idea that Big Bird had run afoul of his publicly funded mission in encouraging children to get vaccinated against COVID-19. After the iconic Muppet announced he had received the shot, the Texas Republican accused the giant yellow avian of promoting “government propaganda … for your 5 year old!” Never mind that Cruz’s own parents were likely similarly encouraged by Big Bird to get their precocious tot a shot when he was young, when did it become “propaganda” to encourage individual responsibility and sacrifice for the common good? Perhaps Cruz should spend more time with Big Bird and the other Sesame Street Muppets in learning the elementary lessons most of us absorbed decades ago.
HUGS go to … the Rev. Timothy Thompson, the parish priest at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The Fort Worth Diocese has reassigned him as the new pastor of All Saints Parish in Fort Worth. Father Tim starts his new job on Dec. 1. In a church newsletter, Thompson thanked the congregants who have served faithfully as volunteers during his 10 years at the local church and who continued to serve during the pandemic, as well as the church’s staff.
SHRUGS go to … the Interstate 35E frontage-road drivers who barrel straight ahead from the left-turn-only lane. But HUGS go to … drivers who are wary and savvy enough to look out for this mistake, like the city work truck we saw turning left onto Teasley Lane while deftly dodging a neighboring sedan that unknowingly pushed straight through the truck’s right of way (left of way?). We’ve seen far too many near-misses like this.
Additional SHRUGS go to … the inadequate signage and directional markings that can help lead to a driver’s ignorance, and shrugs to the ongoing shortage of much-needed traffic paint.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas men’s cross country team, which has enjoyed a fantastic season that continued Friday at the South Central Regional Championships in Waco. UNT entered the meet ranked No. 3 in the region behind Arkansas and Texas in its first season under coach Matt Layten. Congratulations are in order for Layten and his team for an impressive performance this fall.
SHRUGS go to … Denton city engineers, who in October dredged the pond and cleared out weeds at Good Samaritan Village on Hinkle Drive. The work was clearly needed, but the crews also destroyed a berm that held back water for the ducks. In August 2019, the Denton Record-Chronicle Editorial Board gave a HUG to the “the residents along Hinkle Drive and Headlee Street” who helped save the duck pond from road construction. But now there is just an ugly scar through the northwest corner of the campus. When the ducks return in the spring to nest and raise their ducklings, there will be no water for them. The campus is a certified wildlife preservation location, but the habitat for ducks, turtles and frogs has been destroyed. (Submitted by reader Gloria Voorhees Thomas, of Denton)