HUGS go to ... Julie Glover, downtown economic development program director, who on Friday celebrated her last day at City Hall. She was instrumental in building downtown, from starting such traditions as Twilight Tunes to handling grant applications for downtown businesses to improve. We’ll miss calling on a whim for the historical context of anything happening in downtown Denton but wish Glover the best in her retirement.
HUGS go to ... Argyle quarterback Bo Hogeboom and wide receiver Cole Kirkpatrick for breaking several single-game school records in the Eagles’ 63-49 area round win over Stephenville on Thursday night. Hogeboom threw for 452 yards and eight touchdowns, while Kirkpatrick hauled in five touchdowns for 289 yards. Each of those statistics set new single-game high-water marks.
HUGS go to ... the faithful folks who showed up at the Beaujolais & More wine tasting. The event is a fundraiser benefiting the Campus Theatre, and locals who show up to the fundraiser each year help keep the belle of downtown Denton working.
SHRUGS go to ... the motorists who ignore the flashing pedestrian crosswalk signs on Teasley Lane in front of South Lakes Park. Motorists ignoring the lights forced a man to race across Teasley with a toddler earlier this week as they left the park.
HUGS go to ... the staff members and volunteers of First Refuge Ministries. The nonprofit opened a second location in Sanger this week that will offer free medical services, counseling services and a food pantry to folks who couldn’t afford it otherwise.
SHRUGS go to ... Interstate 35 and crashes that have seemingly become commonplace on the highway. Earlier this week, we reported on a fiery crash involving two 18-wheelers resulting in hours of closures and delays. As the weather gets colder, the potential of driving around an icy I-35 becomes more perilous — so let’s slow down and make safe, defensive driving an instinctual habit now.
HUGS go to ... students at the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University who are unable to go home for Thanksgiving. Winter break will be here before you know it, but we still hope you can track down a plate of turkey and dressing on Thursday.
HUGS go to ... everyone at Denton Solid Waste for understanding customer needs — especially key personnel Brian Boerner and Adrian Hill. By now, many are aware the leaf pickup policy changed dramatically earlier this year. We understand the manpower and equipment issues, as well as the “plastic is evil” mentality at most landfills these days, but for those blessed (or cursed?) to live in heavily treed areas with annual leaf drops exceeding 1,000-plus gallons every fall, those brown Yard Waste carts or 50-cent paper bags can be a non-solution. So thanks again to Solid Waste for recent changes that will now allow two scheduled leaf pickups per address per year, up to 25 bags — yes, even plastic! (Submitted by reader David Zoltner, of Denton)