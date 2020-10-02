Big, socially distanced HUGS go to ... our poll workers in Denton and Denton County, who worked hard to keep voting tools and spaces sanitized during early voting and election day Tuesday, including surprisingly long lines in the evening after polls closed, at least at the Denton Civic Center. Tuesday’s special election in state House District 30 was a trial run for what’s to come in November — with a fierce presidential race, pandemic woes and worries, Denton city elections lengthening the ballots locally, and more.
SHRUGS go to ... folks in Denton who aren’t adhering to guidelines requiring masks to be worn inside businesses and in places where keeping 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible. It seems like some community members have relaxed their usage, and we’ve noticed. Others wear them down around their chins, leave their noses uncovered, or ignore the need to put one on when walking on busy downtown sidewalks. Be kind to others and wear a mask.
HUGS go to ... Keep Denton Beautiful, whose 22nd annual Community Tree Giveaway was so popular that people trying to sign up apparently crashed the website. Registration is full — which means there are a lot of residents willing to nurture young trees in their yards to add to Denton’s tree canopy — but KDB has a waitlist at http://bit.ly/DentonTreeGiveAway.
HUGS go to ... Gnome Cones for keeping up with the trends and making fun videos on TikTok.
HUGS go to ... the Texas Health and Human Services’ Foster Grandparents Program in Denton. Reader Dorris Walker, a volunteer, called the Denton Record-Chronicle to shine a spotlight on the program. Although volunteers have been staying home during the pandemic because they’re older and thus at higher risk for coronavirus complications, she said they haven’t been forgotten with check-ins and small treats sent by mail. “I wanted to give a big hug to Lori and Beth for their support during this pandemic,” she told us.
SHRUGS go to ... the weather for tricking us with chillier mornings, then heating back up in the afternoons this week. We’re ready for sweater weather.