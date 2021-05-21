HUGS go to … University of North Texas doctoral composing student Garrison Gerard, who will be spending his summer not in the Texas heat but rather in Denali National Park in Alaska, using the majesty of his surroundings as inspiration for new musical compositions. Gerard was selected for the exclusive Composing in the Wilderness program, where he will join eight other composers in painting a landscape of glaciers and mountains with crescendos and arpeggios. We wish Gerard the best on his journey north and cannot wait to hear the results.
HUGS go to … the team of accounting students at UNT who recently won first place at the 2021 Information Systems Audit and Control Association Case Competition. Team members Fariha Ahmed, Mackenzie Compton, Lauren Eaton, Arthur Hatch and Dalicia Savoie brought home a gold trophy and $60,000 in prize money for their performance in the competition, which challenged teams from around North Texas to evaluate cybersecurity and IT infrastructure at health insurance companies. The students are members of the G. Brint Ryan College of Business.
SHRUGS go to … those who don’t quite understand how this Opinion page works, who feel that any opinion piece they disagree with or even find abhorrent should not be published at all. For the record, this newspaper does not publish only those opinions it finds agreeable, as doing such would fly in the face of our stated goal of providing a free, “wide-ranging” marketplace of ideas, opinions and perspectives. So long as a local submission is an original composition, clear in its message, accurate in the statement of facts and free of profanity and calls to violence, chances are good it will be published. And those opinion pieces you absolutely loathe? Submit your own letter to the editor or guest essay sharing why their arguments are not worth the paper (or website) they will continue to appear on.
HUGS go to … the Argyle High School boys golf team for winning the Class 4A state championship earlier this week. The Eagles won their fourth title in school history and first since 2017. Argyle took home the gold in dominant fashion, winning by 22 strokes.
HUGS go to … Texas Woman’s University for finally putting Board of Regents materials online, increasing transparency with the public. This newspaper has long advocated for making these documents as available to the public weighing the impact and reasons behind the decisions made as to those casting the final votes. We applaud the university’s efforts in building community trust.