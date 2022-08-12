DRC_Editorial

HUGS go to … the United Way of Denton County, for producing its latest Community Needs Assessment, which has been three years in the making following pandemic-related delays. The study helps residents, elected officials and service organizations alike by accurately framing the challenges and opportunities faced by those choosing to live in Denton County. For instance, the study shows that more than 45% of the households in Denton can no longer afford to live here — which certainly qualifies as a SHRUG — but by having this information in hand, decision-makers can take purposeful steps to close this gap and encourage the development of affordable houses and rental properties largely missing from our community. We encourage our elected officials to use the United Way’s assessment as a primer in ensuring any approved future developments help close this gap versus widening it.

HUGS go to … the Denton ISD Council of Parent-Teacher Associations for raising $2,000 for the Denton Public School Foundation at the Denton Dash 5K. And HUGS go to … the parents who have volunteered to keep the district’s PTAs in good standing. It might sound like too much congratulations for bake sales and boosters, but Denton ISD’s PTAs are active on our campuses, and administrators say this kind of community engagement helps both students and teachers.

Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We're always looking for contributions to this editorial from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.

