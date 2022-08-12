HUGS go to … the United Way of Denton County, for producing its latest Community Needs Assessment, which has been three years in the making following pandemic-related delays. The study helps residents, elected officials and service organizations alike by accurately framing the challenges and opportunities faced by those choosing to live in Denton County. For instance, the study shows that more than 45% of the households in Denton can no longer afford to live here — which certainly qualifies as a SHRUG — but by having this information in hand, decision-makers can take purposeful steps to close this gap and encourage the development of affordable houses and rental properties largely missing from our community. We encourage our elected officials to use the United Way’s assessment as a primer in ensuring any approved future developments help close this gap versus widening it.
HUGS go to … the Denton ISD Council of Parent-Teacher Associations for raising $2,000 for the Denton Public School Foundation at the Denton Dash 5K. And HUGS go to … the parents who have volunteered to keep the district’s PTAs in good standing. It might sound like too much congratulations for bake sales and boosters, but Denton ISD’s PTAs are active on our campuses, and administrators say this kind of community engagement helps both students and teachers.
SHRUGS go to … the decision to charge students $50 for parking permits at the new Denton High School. On one hand, it’s good to offer students reserved parking. On the other hand, with so many Denton families living in poverty, a lot of students will be priced out of those spots — if they can even afford a vehicle, gas and insurance for drivers under age 25.
HUGS go to … Huffines Subaru Corinth for adopting Borman Elementary School for a big back-to-school event. The company donated $12,500 and classroom kits. Huffines intended to support more than 625 students, but Borman parents told us Huffines had a surplus of school supply kits. Here’s hoping those materials can make it to other needy elementary school students in the district.
Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions to this editorial from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.