HUGS go to ... Denton firefighters who have rescued more than 200 people from Tropical Storm Imelda’s floodwaters so far. Six firefighters and a boat headed to Victoria on Tuesday and then Houston on Wednesday. Wednesday night, they were sent to the Beaumont area and continued rescuing people through the day Thursday.
HUGS go to ... the Denton Animal Support Foundation, which helped pay for new, permanent shade structures covering both the large and small dog yards outside the Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center. Volunteers, staff and animals can enjoy daily romps outside even more thanks to the group’s continuing generosity.
SHRUGS go to ... the many motorists who’ve been spotted speeding down Woodland, Locust and Oakland streets or creating parking hazards near Texas Woman’s University. While city officials are working on a neighborhood meeting to address concerns, let’s all take a minute as we buckle up and head out to realize our city is filled with thousands of college students, faculty and staff who often travel on foot or by bicycle — and then drive accordingly.
HUGS go to ... the city of Denton’s Solid Waste & Recycling Department for its new Waste Wizard online tool, which helps Denton residents figure out where to properly dispose or recycle an item. The Waste Wizard even has a “suggest” button if you search an item not yet found in the database. You can access the tool on the city’s website at http://bit.ly/dentonWW or on Facebook at http://bit.ly/dentonFB.
HUGS go to ... members of the Denton Disc Golf Club who work to improve the North Lakes Disc Golf Course. They spent their Saturday morning sprucing up the park and clearing hole 7 of trash and debris instead of enjoying a round of disc golf.
HUGS go to ... Aubrey head football coach and athletic director Keith Ivy for sharing his story about his battle with Guillain-Barre syndrome. Ivy nearly died 10 years ago and spent three months battling the disease, which left him paralyzed and unable to speak. Ivy has since fully recovered and has guided Aubrey to the playoffs each of the past four years.
HUGS go to ... the University of North Texas athletic department, which is getting creative once again in an effort to bring out a big crowd for the UNT football team’s Conference USA opener against the University of Texas at San Antonio at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. Fans can get four tickets for $35, a promotion UNT is calling its I-35 Special in a nod to the interstate. UNT has lost two straight heading into its big C-USA rivalry game. Coach Seth Littrell appealed to fans to turn out this week to help get the Mean Green back on track. The promotion should help the cause.