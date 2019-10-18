HUGS go to ... Denton’s Parks and Recreation maintenance staff members who participated Oct. 3 in the Texas Recreation and Park Society’s (TRAPS) Park Maintenance Rodeo in Rockwall. Denton had 14 employees who competed in this event and two employees who judged. Of the 14 competitors, Denton had four employees place in their events. Justin Hammond placed fifth in the Backpack Blower Course, and Adrian Luna placed third in the Zero Turn Mower Obstacle. Brian Noles and Jason Wilson won first place in the Truck & Trailer Course team event. Denton competed with many other municipalities and took third place overall at this year’s rodeo. Luna, Hammond, Noles and Wilson were invited to compete in the Texas Recreation and Park Society state competition in Galveston on Feb. 26.
HUGS go ... to the city of Denton and the Denton Convention and Visitors Bureau for doing the work necessary to have Denton named as an official Cultural Arts District. Officials celebrated with the Greater Denton Arts Council on Thursday night at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center.
HUGS go to ... our readers who call in news tips — we appreciate you, and fellow readers appreciate you even more. If you have a tip, please call the newsroom at 940-566-6860.
HUGS go to ... Denton resident Seth Thistle, assistant manager of the Movie Tavern by Marcus in Denton, who was honored with the 2018 Ben Marcus Humanitarian Award on Oct. 8. This award recognizes Marcus associates for going above and beyond in their volunteering efforts. Thistle was one of three recipients to receive this honor this year.
HUGS go to ... the University of North Texas, which will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility at 11 a.m. Saturday before the Mean Green’s game against Middle Tennessee State University at Apogee Stadium. A host of donors contributed to the $16 million project, including Don Lovelace and his family, as well as Jim McNatt and his family. The venue is expected to provide a boost for UNT’s rapidly improving football program, which has played in a bowl game at the end of each of the past three seasons. Here’s a hat-tip to the donors who made the venue possible and the UNT administrators who oversaw the design and construction of the facility.
HUGS go to ... Ryan High School assistant football coach Sam Collins for being inducted into the Abilene Christian Sports Hall of Fame on Friday night. Collins started a record-setting 46 games at center for Abilene Christian and played on both of Ryan’s state championship-winning teams in 2001 and 2002.
HUGS go to ... the UNT Bruce Hall Haunted House. This year’s crop of students is continuing the hall’s tradition of hosting a haunted house for UNT students. They’ve spent this past week turning the dorm hall’s basement into a spooky spectacle, which will open next week.