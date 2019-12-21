HUGS go to ... Denton Parks and Recreation, which recently completed the $2.4 million purchase of nearly 72 acres of forested land on the city’s east side using tree preservation funds. The acquisition is one of the city’s largest for city parks in a long time. The new park isn’t open yet, but parks crews will be cleaning up and securing the property for future use, which is expected to offer residents another chance to enjoy a cross-timbers forest similar to that at the Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center.
HUGS go to ... the Denton County Community Remembrance Project’s many volunteers who each did their part to create a historic, meaningful ceremony for justice, peace and healing on Dec. 14 in Pilot Point. We look forward to reports from residents who make the trek to see sacred Denton County soil take its rightful place in the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, thanks to project volunteers. And we look forward to more events from this group in the days and months to come.
HUGS go to ... the moms, dads and grandparents who are hustling extra hard this holiday season to chauffeur their little ones to Christmas concerts, performances, plays and ballets. This is a busy time of year, and we support you.
SHRUGS go to ... the growing lack of face-to-face interaction this holiday season. A tech and gifts review site, GearHungry.com, recently conducted a survey of 3,000 Texans to find out how we are planning to spend Christmas this year. The results showed a significant portion — 43% — are planning on a virtual holiday, in which they link up with loved ones through video software such as Skype or FaceTime instead of traveling. In fact, of the Texans surveyed, those who said they would travel to see their families indicated the maximum time they’re willing to spend getting there is 3.5 hours. Whatever happened to the sentiment shared in the holiday staple “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”?
HUGS go to ... the Guyer and Ryan football teams for advancing to their respective state championship football games. Since 1962, Guyer and Ryan are the only schools from the same school district to play for a state title in the same season. They have now accomplished that feat twice this decade, previously making history in 2010. Ryan played Alvin Shadow Creek on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in the Class 5A Division I title game. Guyer plays Austin Westlake at 7 p.m. today at AT&T Stadium in the Class 6A Division II title game.
HUGS go to ... comic Joey Johnson, who represented Denton in the Best Comics in Texas as a semifinalist this year. He took the mic Wednesday in Addison — where he says he opened up his set by asking, “What’s up, Arlington?”
SHRUGS go to ... the impatient drivers who beep at folks touring town to see Christmas lights. But SHRUGS also go to ... drivers who don’t pull up to the curb to let other drivers move along while they look at the lights.