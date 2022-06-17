HUGS go to … any Denton residents or others who plan to participate in the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center’s “Clear the Shelter Week” the week of June 27-July 2. The Denton shelter, located at 3717 N. Elm St., will be offering discounted pet adoptions — in some cases free, if past “Clear the Shelter Week” events are the guide, versus the normal fees of $10 to $60. The reason the shelter is offering the discounts is to remove as many animals as possible before the Fourth of July celebration at the neighboring North Lakes Park. Fireworks often are harmful to the animals and can cause anxiety and damage their hearing, so we support the shelter — and its hopeful patrons — in its efforts to shield the animals from harm, even if forced into action by a city vote made before all contingencies had been worked out.
HUGS go to … PRIDENTON organizers who have put on programming all month, featuring the big event held on Friday, “A Night OUT on the Square.” But PRIDENTON exists apart from Pride Month alone. The same organizers and volunteers work yearlong writing grants and raising money to both support and protect a diverse community that lends Denton much of its flash.
SHRUGS go to … the Providence Homeowners Association, for not ensuring its message regarding Section 8 leases and rental restrictions had been clearly communicated, not only to homeowners but also to landlords and the residents directly impacted, before it began moving toward enforcing the changes. Whether it was differences between the draft changes presented before the homeowners vote and the final version filed with the county, or miscommunication between HOA staff and homeowners, landlords and tenants, the result for many was unnecessary confusion and real terror of losing their homes. This is not to deny the HOA the authority to make changes it feels are necessary to protect the livability and value of the community — as many similar HOAs have done before and will do again — but if ever there was a time to apply the Golden Rule, it is now. No one would want to be forced out of their home on short notice, particularly if made to leave only because of a generalized association and definitely not under the current economic environment and within the current housing market. The HOA should do better.
HUGS go to … the Rotary Club of Denton for its commitment to lining several streets around town with American flags for Memorial Day, Flag Day, the Fourth of July and other holidays. But SHRUGS also go to … the number of tattered flags. The line of Old Glories waving from the median of Forrestridge Drive does so with more than a few frayed edges and even some missing corners. Maybe the Rotarians could use some more donations for this show of patriotic neighborhood pride?
HUGS go to … Lindsey Eccles, a Ryan High School girls soccer alumna who went on to play for Dallas Baptist University and has now returned to coach Ryan High’s program. Welcome home, coach Eccles.
HUGS go to … Ryan High running back Kalib Hicks, who committed to the University of Oklahoma on Wednesday. He’s a four-star recruit and had 1,448 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 216 carries this past season. He earned first-team All-District 5-5A Division I honors for his performance and was named to the Denton Record-Chronicle‘s all-area team.
HUGS go to … the Denton Parks and Recreation Department for its parks events this month. Over at South Lakes Park, families pitched tents and roasted marshmallows for an overnight on the grounds. Locals got competitive with laidback cornhole tournaments, and people gathered for summertime fun ahead of the triple-digit heat. Denton’s parks come in different sizes and environments, but it’s always nice to see neighbors out relaxing.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas, which was officially announced as one of six new members of the American Athletic Conference this week. UNT will join the league that already includes Southern Methodist University and the University of Tulsa on July 1, 2023. The University of Texas at San Antonio and Rice University are among the schools making the move with UNT. The shift to a new league is expected to bolster UNT’s athletics program from both a financial and competitive standpoint. Congratulations to UNT and the officials who helped make the move possible.
