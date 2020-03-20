HUGS go to ... the many Denton residents who used social media for good over the past week. We saw a number of locals offering to buy groceries and deliver staples to elderly people or families in need.
HUGS go to ... local government officials who continue to gather information, plan and work through the tsunami of problems presented by the COVID-19 pandemic — and still keep our basic services intact.
SHRUGS go to ... the folks strategizing in store parking lots to foil store limitations on toilet paper and disinfecting goods. Sure, you might have a house full, but sharing is caring at this point. This is a time to be good to each other.
HUGS go to ... the grocery store employees who are on the floors directing a lot of anxious people navigating the response to the coronavirus pandemic. Our most emphatic salutes are especially reserved for those in charge of stocking the toilet paper.
HUGS go to ... Denton ISD for expanding the meal program being offered during the coronavirus closures. While schools are closed, many families who rely on federally funded breakfast and lunch for their kids would be out of luck if districts weren’t distributing food daily. In response, the school district on Tuesday began providing breakfast and lunch to students for curbside pickup at 15 campuses across the district. But in recognition of the greater need, the district on Thursday began dispatching buses to 26 additional non-campus locations across the district.
SHRUGS go to … students putting others at risk by hopping on cheap flights and traveling during this coronavirus pandemic. With many frequent warnings from countries about avoiding contact with others and staying home, some students acted as if they were untouchable and proceeded with spring break plans despite the risks, not only to the students but also to those they’ve been around. While the pandemic has largely brought people together, shame on those who have acted selfishly during this time of crisis.
HUGS go to ... Argyle High School senior Rhyle McKinney for being named the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A and under Player of the Year for the second straight season. McKinney led the Lady Eagles back to the state title game for the seventh consecutive season, where they nearly won their sixth championship in as many years.
HUGS go to ... all the suffering sports fans and athletes whose worlds have been turned upside down. The sports world came grinding to a halt in the Denton area the past few days due to the spread of the coronavirus. Conference USA canceled its men’s and women’s postseason basketball tournaments and its spring sports season, while the University Interscholastic league suspended its boys state basketball tournament and all of its spring sports. The careers of several University of North Texas athletes came to an end. The seasons of several high school athletes are also in doubt. All of those athletes could use a hug this week. Here’s one from the staff of the Record-Chronicle.