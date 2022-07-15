HUGS go to … all those who are taking concrete steps, such as turning up the thermostat and reducing water usage, in response to the current record-breaking heat wave. First, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas sounded the alarm about demand outpacing capacity, and enough of us suffered in 80-degree indoor saunas that rolling blackouts were avoided. Then, with severe drought conditions beginning to extend into our region, we were asked to go sparingly on the sprinklers and to heed a countywide burn ban — and so far, many of us are answering that call, as well. With triple-digit highs remaining in the forecast for the foreseeable future, conditions will only get worse — and more sacrifices will be demanded — before they get better. Thankfully, we live in a community that recognizes the importance of unity in the face of adversity.
SHRUGS go to … Brandon Chase McGee, for having his campaign website edited this past week to finally reflect the truth about his educational background — over two months after his successful campaign for the at-large Place 5 seat on the Denton City Council but just days after the Denton Record-Chronicle began asking probing questions about what was listed. While updating the site to reflect the truth is good, the damage to his credibility has already been done. How are voters to trust someone who is constantly blaming other people for his lies or saying that because he works full time, he doesn’t have time to check facts?
HUGS go to … the people behind Decriminalize Denton for demanding a citywide vote instead of a seven-member council vote on its push to change the city’s marijuana policies. Too many politicians make decisions for voters instead of allowing the true will of the people to be heard. We urge the city to follow the precedent set in Austin, when presented with a similar petition to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana possession, and send the question to voters in November to decide.
HUGS go to … all of the area softball players named to the Record-Chronicle‘s All-Area Team. Led by MVP Maya Bland, Argyle High School’s stellar junior outfielder, each player selected signifies the best our region has to offer, in both athleticism, sportsmanship and scholarship. Our hats are off to these stellar players and the villages of support behind them!
HUGS go to … Audrey Tan, a member of the University of North Texas’ women’s golf team, whom the university has nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year. The nominees were announced this week for the award that recognizes athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, service and leadership. Tan has helped lead UNT to back-to-back Conference USA titles, won the individual C-USA championship in 2021, carries a 3.94 GPA after graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance in May and is also involved with several local charities. Congratulations are in order for Tan.