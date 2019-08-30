HUGS go to ... the University of North Texas, Texas Woman’s University and North Central Texas College, all of which have seen the debut over the past week of new campus buildings that will greatly impact the schools’ growth and academic prominence. At UNT, university officials are celebrating the opening of the long-awaited Joe Greene Residence Hall and the cutting-edge Biomedical Engineering Building. At TWU, the university this past week saw the unveiling of the new $88.4 million, 872-bed, three-building Parliament Village residential complex, which will help alleviate a long-term housing deficit on campus. And at NCTC, the school opened the new First State Bank Exchange at NCTC Denton, its high-tech 45,000-square-foot campus in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s former building.
HUGS go to ... the residents along Hinkle Drive and Headlee Street who are looking out for the ducks that live in neighborhood ponds. During a recent meeting with council members Keely Briggs and Deb Armintor, they learned from the city engineer’s office that after all the construction in the area (storm drains, utilities, roads and new apartments), the ducks will still have a place to splash and swim.
HUGS go to ... the Guyer High School volleyball team for winning their eighth straight game Tuesday night. The Lady Wildcats have risen to No. 6 in the Class 6A Texas Girls Coaches Association rankings and are off to one of their best starts in recent years at 17-3. Brooke Slusser, Jordyn Williams, Hailey Schneider and Maggie Walsh earned all-tournament honors at the Plano Circle of Champions last week, where Guyer went 6-0 and was the co-champion.
HUGS go to ... loyal reader Ben Claybour, who responded to a handful of questions posted online in the comments section on the Aug. 28 article titled “Denton City Council delays decision on tax reimbursements for Rayzor Ranch south side” by pointing readers to previous Denton Record-Chronicle articles that provided the answers. For instance, one reader asked, “I thought I read somewhere that Fidelis had sold this portion to a pension fund. Anybody else see this?” But Ben was quick with the answer: “They partnered with a pension fund,” linking to the March 16 article titled “Rayzor Ranch Town Center gets new owner.” Way to go, Ben!
HUGS go to ... the Denton Community Theatre as it officially begins its 50th season. The local company opens the milestone season with a Southern comedy, Steel Magnolias, opening Sept. 12 at the Campus Theatre.
HUGS go to ... the United Way of Denton County. The local nonprofit runs a program called Project Blueprint, which trains people for nonprofit board leadership. It’s not free — the course costs $100 per student — and it’s a time commitment, too. But there’s something to be said for teaching volunteers how to be leaders.