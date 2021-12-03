HUGS go to … Austin Liu, the 16-year-old student at the Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science who captained Team USA to victory in the recent FIRST Global international robotics competition. The team of 16 high school students designed a tiny water robot to scour waterways and gather plastic pollution for recycling or proper disposal — exactly the kind of innovation needed as we look to better care for the world we inhabit. To say Austin — who excels not only in STEM studies but also computer science, with an affinity for artificial intelligence — is brilliant is an understatement. We share in the pride of his parents, school and teammates and wish him the best in his future studies.
SHRUGS go to … the Denton County Transportation Authority for another board meeting plagued by technical issues. Since the agency returned to meeting in person months ago, the Zoom presentation has suffered from volume issues, frequently making it hard or impossible to hear speakers. Thursday, the meeting was shut down after being “Zoom bombed” and came back password-protected. It was shut down again over a half hour later to remove the password. The standards should be higher for the online presentation, especially with one of DCTA’s most important topics — the fate of its fixed-route bus service — at hand.
HUGS go to … Texas Music Office Director Brendan Anthony for heading up the Texas Task Force on Concert Safety, which will analyze concert safety and develop a model for enhanced security at concerts. The task force was assembled by Gov. Greg Abbott in response to the deadly Astroworld Festival in Houston. We know Texans would prefer the government not get involved in just about anything, but 10 concertgoers were killed in the recent crowd surge, among them a boy from Denton. Sometimes, oversight is for the best. And sometimes new regulations can help people participate in the marketplace more safely.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas Food Pantry and International Affairs for hosting its ongoing food drive. Donations for the UNT Food Pantry presented by Kroger will be accepted through Dec. 20 in Marquis Hall, Room 105, on campus.
HUGS go to … the UNT athletics department, which reached a milestone this week when it posted its highest score ever on the NCAA’s Graduation Success Rate report. UNT scored 87 on the report that measures the number of student-athletes who graduate from a program within a six-year span from the time they enroll. The latest report covered students who enrolled during 2011-14. UNT’s previous high score was 86, set last year. Congratulations to the UNT athletic department and all of the former athletes who earned their degrees, making the score possible.
And finally, heartfelt HUGS go to … Shawn Reneau, the Denton Record-Chronicle‘s longtime retail advertising manager who on Friday retired after 47 years spent at the newspaper — 54, if you count the years he first spent as a paperboy. Such longevity with one employer is beyond remarkable, particularly in an industry such as newspaper journalism, which has seen such revolutionary changes over those five decades. But Shawn’s legacy will not be defined simply by his perseverance but also by his noteworthy grace and unmatched work ethic. We wish you all the best, Shawn, in your retirement and thank you for the dedication and cheerful spirit that will be deeply missed.