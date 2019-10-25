HUGS go to ... lifelong Denton resident Pati Haworth, who is still attending Board of Ethics meetings even though they are now livestreamed and video archived. Haworth can be seen at each board and panel meeting tapping notes on her laptop, saying only that she has a particular interest in the board’s work.
HUGS go to ... everyone affected by last weekend’s tornadoes across North Texas. While the damage around Denton County was minor compared with other parts of North Dallas, our thoughts are with the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University commuters and professors who suffered property damage or are still without power.
SHRUGS go to ... early voting turnout. Less than 1% of Denton County’s registered voters cast ballots in the first four days of early voting. In Denton, just 1,260 people have voted in the city’s $221.5 million bond election so far. Oy vey.
HUGS go to ... the customers who lined up nearly out the door at New York Sub Hub to support the business Thursday despite the rain. NYSH made our front page Wednesday because the University of North Texas started the eminent domain process to obtain the property that holds the beloved sub shop and three other privately owned properties.
HUGS go to ... Denton’s DJ Spinn Mo. We’re accustomed by now to seeing vehicles advertising local and not-so-local businesses. On Wednesday, a van drove down Elm Street with Spinn Mo’s face plastered on the side, as well as how to book him for a gig. This is the first time we’ve seen a local musician on a moving billboard.
HUGS go to... the construction crews that finished work on Oak Street at the intersection of Fry Street, making the commute around UNT a little less nightmarish. Our tires appreciate the freshly paved road.
HUGS go to ... the Ponder volleyball team for clinching a share of its first district title in school history. The Lady Lions have won 12 straight games and are a perfect 11-0 in District 9-3A play. Under current head coach Stormi Snider, Ponder has gone 111-59 since 2016. The Lady Lions can win the District 9-3A title outright with a win over Gunter on Friday night.
HUGS go to ... Heather Lentz, a teacher in the Denton High School International Baccalaureate program. The teachers of the IB program are all dedicated to educating their students but there are some — Heather Lentz is one — who use their own time to be available to students who need additional help. Before tests, Heather can be found at one of the coffee shops on the Square where any student can come and get help. We depend on our young who will inherit the country, and we also depend on their teachers to teach them what they will need to know. Some of those teachers go above and beyond the call of duty to educate these students. Heather Lentz is one of those teachers and deserves our acknowledgment for her dedication. Hugs, as well, should go to all teachers who, unrecognized, spend their personal time to help students. (Submitted by reader William Reed, of Denton)