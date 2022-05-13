HUGS go to … all area graduates of the University of North Texas, Texas Woman’s University and North Central Texas College who have either already walked the stage to receive their degrees or will be doing so this weekend. Donning a cap and gown is the culmination of years of hard work and great effort — particularly for these graduates, who had to tackle not only college-level calculus and theoretical sciences but also a yearslong pandemic that disrupted their studies. We congratulate them on fulfilling their mission and being such vital members of our community — and encourage them to make the Denton community their home as they move from the classroom to the workforce.
HUGS go to … interim Denton County Transportation Authority CEO Paul Cristina, for showing up to lead Wednesday’s public feedback meeting. The crowd of just over a dozen didn’t have positive things to say about the agency’s direction, but Cristina took the criticism head on and gave every attendee as much time as they wanted. That’s the kind of direct community involvement DCTA needs to improve its services.
HUGS go to … Best Western Premier Crown Chase Inn & Suites of Denton, which earned recognition from Denton ISD for offering a hotel room for teachers the district honors throughout the year. The local hotel offers luxury suites to educators honored for their work and service. Denton ISD spotlighted the hotel franchise at the recent school board meeting.
SHRUGS go to … the shadowy “family nonprofit” that dropped a legit-looking flyer in the Denton Downtowners Facebook group this past week. The flyer advertised a “family day” at South Lakes Park in July but also asked for donations through Cash App. Moderators quickly investigated, found the account wasn’t local and called the user “evasive.” The flyer advertised that a portion of the proceeds would benefit “2 families that need help in our community.” The account’s user deleted the post advertising the event when the moderators started asking questions, and moderators weren’t able to find a registered nonprofit. Sure, the organizer might have been new to event planning, but it was a good reminder that events require such items as permits, insurance and a budget.
HUGS go to … Trent Petrie, director of the University of North Texas Center for Sport Psychology and Athlete Mental Health. Petrie is working on a series of studies surrounding athletes, body image and disordered eating, surveying nearly 6,000 NCAA athletes — including nearly 4,000 women — in various sports about their thoughts surrounding their bodies and their eating habits. “We have over a third of female student athletes reporting some level of disturbance or disordered eating,” Petrie said. “If we look at the body satisfaction from the same sample, we’re finding that the dissatisfaction of female athletes, depending on the area that we’re asking about, ranges from 48% to 55%.” So far, Petrie has found that the higher the level of body dissatisfaction, the more likely athletes are to report disordered eating practices.