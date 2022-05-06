HUGS go to … all Denton County registered voters who participated in the early voting period for today’s elections. Denton County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips says turnout for early voting — when casting a ballot is much easier, with voters able to go to any polling place — was 7%, meaning final turnout could exceed 10% when polls close today at 7 p.m.
HUGS also go to … all county voters casting a ballot today in the municipal and school elections, where the Denton mayor’s race, two at-large council races and three school board races are all up for grabs. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. For information on your assigned polling place, go to www.votedenton.gov. And for information on the candidates and what to expect on the ballot, be sure to check out the Denton Record-Chronicle‘s running election special section in today’s e-Edition.
But SHRUGS go to … the fact we are celebrating a potential election turnout of 10%. The races on the ballot today will help determine how our community is managed and how our children are educated for years to come. In other words, they have perhaps the most direct impact of any elections, yet traditionally have the lowest turnout — which for Texas, among the worst states in the nation for voter participation, is saying something. If recent events, on both a national and state level, demonstrate anything, it’s that elections indeed have consequences, and if popular opinion is to hold sway, then more people have to get out and vote.
HUGS go to … Oliver Brazier and Omar Rodriguez from Denton Solid Waste, who placed first and second respectively in competitions at the Lone Star Chapter of the Solid Waste Association of North America. They both advance to the National Road-E-O in October for a national competition.
HUGS go to … the Denton Main Street Association for breaking all of its attendance records for the first night of Twilight Tunes on April 28. The downtown association is expecting the crowds to be bigger going forward.
And additional HUGS go to … North Central Texas College for opening its downtown parking garage for the free family concerts that Main Street stages each Thursday throughout May and June.
HUGS go to … the host of Denton area teams currently competing in the high school baseball and softball playoffs with hopes of making a run at a state title. Denton has long produced state power programs in both sports. This season is no different. Congratulations are in order for all the teams that made the postseason.