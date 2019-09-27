HUGS go to ... the jurors in the capital murder trial of Daniel Greco. As Judge Jonathan Bailey noted, the jurors were always on time, keeping the trial moving in a highly sensitive and crucial case involving the potential for the death penalty.
SHRUGS go to ... the technology inside the 431st District Court. During the capital murder trial that lasted two weeks, there were multiple short stoppages as attorneys and Judge Bailey tried to get TV monitors and projectors to work so evidence could be presented to the jury. Jurors were sent out of the courtroom at least once for this. At one point, Bailey even said, “I don’t know about y’all, but I miss dry erase boards.” The court needs to do better. This was literally a matter of life and death.
HUGS go to ... the staff at the Denton Public Library, who are implementing “fine free” libraries beginning Tuesday. Patrons still must pay for lost materials, but the library no longer will charge for overdue materials. The staff studied the trends and data and learned that fines can keep patrons away. We expect to see a boost in library visits in the coming months, especially by people who stopped going to the library because of an old fine.
HUGS go to ... the students at the University of North Texas who stayed for the entire football game Sept. 21 against the University of Texas at San Antonio. Despite leading by almost 40 points heading into the fourth quarter, large numbers of fans stuck around for the entire game, displaying some serious Mean Green pride. Regardless of the outcome Saturday against the University of Houston, we’re hoping UNT’s show of spirit leaves the Cougars fans green with envy.
SHRUGS go to ... the site selection/preparation for the new residence halls at Texas Woman’s University, which opened at the beginning of the fall semester but just weeks later saw the first floors of all three buildings at Parliament Village flood during heavy rainfall. TWU administrators say unsettled mulch was partially to blame but also acknowledge the location of the complex contributed to the problems. Hampered as TWU is by the available space in which to expand, we understand the decision behind the location of the residence halls, but knowing that they would be built in a low area, construction should have included proper grading and sealing of the walls and even the installation of French drains.
HUGS go to ... the Krum volleyball team for their 24-6 start to the season. After injuries to two key players derailed their 2018 campaign, the Lady Bobcats were the No. 8-ranked team in Class 4A heading into Friday night’s District 8-4A opener with defending champion Decatur. Krum has won 14 of its last 15 matches.
HUGS go to ... North Central Texas College, which cut the red ribbon during an open house at its new Denton campus, welcoming local dignitaries, curious residents and downtown neighbors — and Denton Record-Chronicle long-timers stunned at the transformation of the old, hulking building they used to work in. A lot of time, money and care has been invested into the creation of the First State Bank Exchange at NCTC Denton — itself an investment into the futures of thousands of community college students to come.