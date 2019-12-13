HUGS go to ... the Guyer and Ryan football teams for competing in their respective state semifinals on Saturday. It is Guyer’s first appearance in the state semifinal since 2013 and Ryan’s fourth straight trip.
HUGS go to ... Denton Enterprise Airport, which opened the west runway Nov. 26 with a first flight that took Mayor Chris Watts up in a King Air aircraft. The runway is currently used most by student pilots completing their flight training, saving the main runway for the remaining airport business. Airport officials will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday.
HUGS go to ... Denton’s Office of Emergency Management, which received an Ambassador of Excellence from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service for making sure Denton is prepared for big weather. The city was among just four entities in Texas, and 64 nationwide, to receive the honor this year.
HUGS go to ... the “Love in Action” team of Southmont Baptist Church, for recently distributing Christmas bags of goodies containing snacks, fresh fruit and other useful items to residents of a local senior community. (Submitted by a resident of the community who wished to remain unnamed.)
HUGS go to ... Brickhouse Gym, which hosted a personal record party for its gym members and, as part of the games, raised $970 for Serve Denton, a nonprofit that partners with other nonprofits to help make their services more accessible.
SHRUGS go to ... the signs, signs, everywhere a sign, surrounding the downtown Square. With the no-turn-on-red signs and walking instructions at every corner, the Square looks littered with signage. From the big signs warning against skateboarding and in-line skating to now all of the new traffic signs, pedestrians are bombarded with information at every corner.
HUGS go to ... the city of Denton Streets Department for finally plugging the bone-and-car-rattling potholes on Dallas Drive going west from the Teasley/Shady Oaks intersection. (Submitted by reader Vivian Casper)
SHRUGS go to ... people on Facebook Thursday who spread inaccurate rumors saying rapper 50 Cent had been arrested in Denton. The G-Unit founder was not arrested and was in Denton to sell and promote his champagne and whiskey products at Spec’s Wine, Spirits and Finer Foods. The Denton Police Department even fielded calls from people asking if the rapper had been arrested. A good suggestion for disseminating any news via social media: Confirm before you post.
SHRUGS go to ... Lewisville ISD, which mistakenly allocated 100 more votes than it has for the Denton Central Appraisal District election — 1,428 instead of 1,328 — during a Monday board meeting. That forced them to schedule a special session Friday, where despite the extra time, the board allocated 200 votes toward a candidate whose victory was already assured.
HUGS go to ... all the residents of Denton (and nearby cities) who decorated their yards for Christmas. They are the folks we’ve included in our 2019 Guide to Christmas Lights, and they make our drives home each night a tour of twinkling lights, inflatable snowmen and goodwill.
And on that note, HUGS go to ... Denton real estate agent Chrissy Mallouf, who put together a holiday lights and decorations contest called “Chrissytacular.” Keep your eyes open for photos of the winning yards on our website.